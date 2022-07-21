President Jokowi Expects Labuan Bajo Tourism to Boost Welfare of Locals

Jakarta: The increase in the number of tourists following the development of infrastructures in East Nusa Tenggara must also improve the welfare of local people, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) stated.
"I hope that with the addition of tourists, either foreign or domestic, Labuan Bajo can be more well-known, and what's important is that it is able to (ensure the) welfare of people, particularly those of East Nusa Tenggara," the president noted after officiating the Labuan Bajo Komodo Airport, West Manggarai, East Nusa Tenggara, on Thursday, as quoted from a video uploaded by the Presidential Secretariat.
Jokowi drew attention to the wide range of attractions that Labuan Bajo offered as tourist destinations. It already had proper roads, port, several tourist destinations, and even komodo dragons that could not be found anywhere else in the world, he added.
"Labuan Bajo has it all. Culture, astonishing scenery, pretty beaches, and what the world does not have, none in other places, there are komodo dragons in Komodo Island and Rinca Island," he remarked.
"These (assets) are the items we must utilize to ensure welfare for the people here," he added.
Thus, the government will continuously improve the facilities and infrastructures in Labuan Bajo, he stated. Among those being developed further is the Komodo Airport in order to make it a hub of connectivity that would draw foreign tourists to visit.
"The transportation minister had said that the runway was lacking. If by adding 100 metres, wide-bodied (airplanes) could land, then add it. If it cannot be done this year, it must be accomplished next year at most. Airplanes that depart right away from overseas can immediately land in Labuan Bajo," he elaborated.
The entourage during the inauguration included First Lady Iriana. Some officials also present comprised Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi, Public Works and Public Housing Minister Basuki Hadimuljono, and Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno, as well as East Nusa Tenggara Governor Viktor Laiskodat.