There is a correlation between education, literacy, and poverty rate. (Photo: medcom.id)
Indonesia's Literacy Development Index Continues to Improve: National Library

Antara • 08 September 2022 18:03
Jakarta: Indonesians' literacy development index continues to improve with each passing year, Head of the Planning and Finance Bureau at the National Library Joko Santoso stated.
 
Public literacy development index is a measurement developed by the National Library in addition to the reading interest level, he explained here, Thursday.
 
The public literacy development index increased, from 12.93 in 2020 to 13.54 in 2021, and it is targeted to reach 15 in 2024, he remarked.

Meanwhile, the public reading interest rate index increased, from 55.74 in 2020 to 59.92 in 2021, and it is targeted to reach 71.3 in 2024, he said.
 
The public literacy development rate and reading interest affects indonesian citizens' capability in managing their day-to-day lives that also influences the prosperity rate, he highlighted.
 
This occurs because literacy allows individuals to have the necessary skills to become successful in the manpower market, he explained.
 
"Hence, there is a correlation between education, literacy, and poverty rate," Santoso noted.
 
"According to the data, global illiteracy causes a loss that reach US$1.5 trillion per year. To this end, improving literacy is a must because it can be a powerful weapon in handling poverty," he noted.
 
The effort to improve public literacy encompasses bolstering the reading frequency, visit to library, and internet access for knowledge, he stated.
 
To improve literacy, the National Library undertakes efforts, such as the social inclusion-based library program that allows citizens to utilize library service to develop their potential.
 
According to Santoso, the social inclusion-based library program already covers 2,500 villages in districts or cities, and it will continue to be expanded.
 
Moreover, the National Library also made an effort to increase the reading material collection.
 
The number of reading materials available nationally stood at 28 million, or one reading material available for 19 people, which is below the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) standard wherein there should be one reading material for two people.
 
Santoso also highlighted urgency to expand writing, translation activities, reprinting books, as well as improving access to digital reading material to improve reading material availability.
 
Moreover, he underlined the necessity of turning the public literacy improvement effort into a social movement.
 
"It cannot be done by one party alone but through collective effort," he remarked.
 
Social movement develops knowledge-based population and allows the public to utilize knowledge to create innovations in a sustainable manner, he said.
 
Bio Farma Ready to Produce 20 Million Doses of IndoVac COVID-19 Vaccine

Bio Farma Ready to Produce 20 Million Doses of IndoVac COVID-19 Vaccine

English
vaccine
East Java Kadin Eyes Trade, Tourism Cooperation with Pakistan

East Java Kadin Eyes Trade, Tourism Cooperation with Pakistan

English
east java
Indonesia Readies Rp2.3 Trillion for Food Estate Program Development in 2023

Indonesia Readies Rp2.3 Trillion for Food Estate Program Development in 2023

English
agriculture
