Ministry Completes Infrastructure Development for G20 Summit in Bali

"For preparations of the G20 Summit, everything has been completed," the minister noted at a press conference here, Monday.
The preparations, including the arrangement and improvement of infrastructure at the Ngurah Rai Mangrove Park in Bali and the Taman Mini Indonesia Indah in Jakarta for the G20 Summit, had been completed.
The Ministry of PUPR has also completed preparations for the arrangement of the Garuda Wisnu Kencana (GWK) area to support the G20 Summit.
"It is all finished," he added.
The PUPR Ministry had also completed the re-arrangement of the Ngurah Rai Forest City Park Mangrove Area around the Muara Nusa Dua Reservoir area.
Later, this area will be used as a mangrove showcase for state leaders and delegates attending the summit.
In addition to the work in the mangrove nursery area, other scopes of work, including the construction of the entrance gate, G20 monument, plaza area, and traditional pavilion (wantilan), had been completed.
This was followed by the work in the mangrove tracking path, receiving area (lobby, ticketing, receiving office), viewing tower, viewing deck towards Benoa Bay, parking area around Muara Reservoir, and arrangement of the Head of State Parking Area on an area of 2.6 hectares being completed by the ministry.
In addition, Hadimuljono remarked that infrastructure improvements were conducted in the Garuda Wisnu Kencana (GWK) comprising the arrangement and renovation of Tirta Amertha, arrangement of entrance gate 3, ramps leading to Festival Park, VVIP parking, new access to Indraloka Road, East Ring Road, West Ring Road, as well as the access road to Parking A GWK.
Other infrastructure support includes the improvement of the Sp. Siligita – Kempinski and a 6.5-km mangrove showcase.
The Ministry of PUPR also renovated infrastructure and facilities in the Taman Mini Indonesia Indah (TMII) Jakarta ahead of the preparations for the G20 Summit.
The renovation conducted by the Ministry of PUPR on the TMII area includes several types of work, starting from the arrangement of the main gate area and the renovation of traditional halls (joglos) of Sasono Utomo, Sasono Langgeng Budoyo, and Sasono Adiguno. Thereafter, the renovation of the museum area includes the Garuda Theater Museum, Telkom Museum, and the Keong Mas Museum.