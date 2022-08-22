Airlines to Increase Flights on Jakarta-Belitung Route ahead G20 Meeting

"The flight frequency on the Jakarta-Belitung route will be increased during the period from September 5 to September 11, 2022," Bappenas' Deputy for Development Funding Scenaider Clasein Hasudungan Siahaan stated here on Monday.
The national airlines that will increase the frequency of flights are Batik Air, Garuda Indonesia, Citilink Indonesia, and Sriwijaya Air.
"The H.A.S Hanandjoeddin Airport in Tanjung Pandan, Belitung, is ready to assist in ensuring success of the G20 event in Belitung Island," he affirmed.
The G20 is an international forum comprising 19 countries and the European Union that work together to handle major issues. Indonesia is holding the G20 Presidency this year.
Deputy Head of Belitung District Isyak Meirobie said the increase in flights is aimed at supporting the implementation of G20 event in the district.
"Currently, we only have four domestic flights per day from and to Belitung," he remarked.
According to Meirobie, the additional flights are expected to increase tourist visits to the region.
"During the G20 event, we organize many side events in Belitung to attract tourists and support the local economy. If we only have limited flights, then it is possible that the number of visitors will decline," he stated.
Earlier, on Sunday (August 21), Minister of National Development Planning (PPN)/Head of Bappenas Suharso Monoarfa remarked that 22 countries had, so far, confirmed to have both registered and informally notified of their attendance at the G20 DWG in Belitung.
Several countries will also attend the meeting by considering aspects, such as flights, security, and accommodation.
"Some countries want direct flights from Singapore. Hence, we have communicated with the minister of transportation, so that flights from Singapore to Belitung can be reopened," he stated.