Extreme Poverty Declines in 20 Provinces: TNP2K

"Out of 34 provinces, 20 provinces are experiencing a decrease in extreme poverty rates during the 2021-2022 period," said Executive Secretary of TNP2K, Suprayoga Hadi, here on Thursday, October 20, 2022.
The 20 provinces are Aceh, West Sumatra, Jambi, Bengkulu, Lampung, Riau Islands, Central Java, Special Region of Yogyakarta, East Java, Banten, East Kalimantan, North Kalimantan, North Sulawesi, Central Sulawesi, South Sulawesi, Southeast Sulawesi, Gorontalo, Maluku, North Maluku and West Papua.
According to Yogya, there are still 14 provinces that are experiencing an increase in extreme poverty rates.
The 14 provinces are North Sumatra, Riau, South Sumatra, Bangka Belitung, DKI Jakarta, West Java, Bali, West Nusa Tenggara, East Nusa Tenggara, West Kalimantan, Central Kalimantan, South Kalimantan, West Sulawesi and Papuans.
"So this is actually an extraordinary task. But we are trying to resolve it," he explained.