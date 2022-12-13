English  
The Chief of Staff of the Indonesian Navy Admiral Yudo Margono (Photo: medcom.id/Arbida Nila Hastika)
House Approves Yudo Margono's Appointment as New TNI Commander

Anggi Tondi Martaon, Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 13 December 2022 14:28
Jakarta: The Indonesian House of Representatives (DPR RI) has approved the appointment of Admiral Yudo Margono as the next Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI) commander. 
 
The Chief of Staff of the Indonesian Navy (KSAL) is one step away from becoming the commander of the Indonesian military.
 
"Regarding the appointment of Admiral Yudo Margono as TNI commander, can it be approved?" said DPR Speaker Puan Maharani during a plenary session at the Parliament Complex, Senayan, Jakarta on Tuesday, December 13, 2022.
 
In addition, the plenary meeting also approved the dismissal of current TNI Commander General Andika Perkasa. Andika was honorably discharged.

"(It was based on) the report of DPR's Commission I on the results of the fit and proper test," she said.
 
With the completion of the process in the Indonesian parliament, Yudo will soon officially become the commander of the Indonesian military. He is now waiting for the inauguration ceremony at the State Palace by President Jokowi Widodo (Jokowi).
 
(WAH)

Peringatan!