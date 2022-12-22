English  
Vice President Ma'ruf Amin (Photo: MI)
Vice President Ma'ruf Amin (Photo: MI)

VP to Attend 2nd ASEAN Islamic Conference in Bali

Antara • 22 December 2022 12:50
Jakarta: Indonesian Vice President Ma'ruf Amin flew to Bali to attend and open the 2nd ASEAN Islamic Conference bearing the theme of "Khairu Ummah" that is scheduled on December 21-23.
 
Amin, accompanied by Second Lady Wury Ma'ruf Amin and a limited group of his staff, departed from the Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base, here, aboard Air Force's Boeing 737-400 aircraft at around 9:30 a.m. local time.
 
The vice president is expected to arrive at I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport, Bali, at 10:30 a.m. Central Indonesian Standard Time (WITA).

After arriving, Amin will directly head to the conference venue in a hotel in the Nusa Dua Area.
 
The vice president will be welcomed by the Saudi Arabian Minister of Islamic Affairs, Da'wah and Guidance Abdul Latif Al Sheikh and Indonesia's Deputy Minister of Religious Affairs KH. Zainut Tauhid Sa'adi.
 
Indonesia is hosting the 2nd ASEAN Islamic Conference, which is a collaboration between Indonesia's Ministry of Religious Affairs and Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Da'wah, and Guidance.
 
The conference will be attended by 140 participants from Indonesia, Malaysia, Brunei Darussalam, Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines, Laos, Myanmar, Vietnam, Timor Leste, and Saudi Arabia.
 
Several speakers comprising ulamas, academicians, and leaders of Islamic community organizations from Indonesia, Malaysia, Brunei Darussalam, and Saudi Arabia will be present at the event.
 
Materials that will be discussed at the conference are "Towards the Best Ummah in Strengthening Cooperation and Synergy", "Being Vigilant against Extremities in Religion and Culture", "Challenges of Islamic Community Organizations in Empowering People in the Digital Era", "Caring for Social Harmony in a Plural Society", and "Towards a Superior Society through the Vision of Islamic Education".
 
According to the Religious Ministry, the conference will discuss the implementation of religious moderation in Muslim societies as well as efforts to prevent extremism and intolerance and share best practices from each country.
 
(WAH)

