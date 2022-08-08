Banten: Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan is confident that the Serang-Panimbang Toll Road will boost Banten's economy.
This is because the existence of the toll road is projected to suport economic acivities in Banten province, especially tourism sector.
"This toll road is a new chapter for Banten, especially in the economic sector and in the tourism sector," said Luhut at the Ground Breaking Event for Section 3 of Serang-Panimbang Toll Road in Pandeglang, Banten on Monday, August 8, 2022.
"I hope that all elements in Banten Province must be able to take advantage of this well," said Luhut.
Luhut is optimistic that this area will become a tourist destination considering the distance is not too far from Jakarta.
For the record, the construction of the 83.67 km Serang-Panimbang toll road infrastructure is one of the National Strategic Projects.
Meanwhile, Minister of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) Basuki Hadimuljono recently said that the Serang-Panimbang toll road would be completed around the first quarter of 2024.