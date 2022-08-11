Indonesia to Set Mangrove Rehabilitation Areas for International Cooperation

Jakarta: The Environment and Forestry Ministry will determine mangrove restoration areas that will be supported by international collaborators in order to ensure no overlapping rehabilitation projects in the same area.
Director General of Watershed Management and Forest Rehabilitation at the ministry Dyah Murtiningsih stated here on Wednesday that several countries and international institutions were keen to collaborate with Indonesia to conduct mangrove rehabilitation.
Murtiningsih conveyed the statement on the sidelines of a workshop on land degradation and mangrove rehabilitation that was a side event of the 2022 G20 Environment Deputies Meeting and Climate Sustainability Working Group (EDM-CSWG).
Several countries, including Saudi Arabia, Germany, Japan, and the United Arab Emirates, had shown interest in cooperating to expedite Indonesia’s mangrove rehabilitation program, she noted
Furthermore, Indonesia and the World Bank will collaborate in implementing the Mangrove for Coastal Resilience (M4CR) project that not only focuses on mangrove rehabilitation and conservation but also on building the capacity of coastal communities.
The director general remarked that the international projects will also be synergized with Indonesia’s mangrove conservation program that targets to rehabilitate 600 thousand hectares of the ecosystem by 2024.
"We have had a National Mangrove Map,” she stated.
Two criteria are used to determine the area that needs to be rehabilitated, she remarked.
The first criteria pertains to the density of the mangrove ecosystem that has been identified by the ministry, while the second one is regarding which potential mangrove areas also need restoration later.
Murtiningsih stated that according to the mangrove map, several provinces with vast mangroves areas have become the Peatland and Mangrove Restoration Agency’s (BRGM’s) mandate to manage.
Some of the provinces are North Sumatra, Riau, Riau Islands, Bangka Belitung Islands, North Kalimantan, East Kalimantan, West Kalimantan, Papua, and West Papua.
The director general earlier stated that various land and forest rehabilitation attempts were made by the government, various stakeholders, and the community at 108 watershed areas, 15 priority lakes, 65 reservoirs, 100 water springs, disaster-prone areas, and degraded lands throughout Indonesia.