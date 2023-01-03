English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
The visit aims to enhance ties between KPU and Muhammadiyah. (Photo: medcom.id)
The visit aims to enhance ties between KPU and Muhammadiyah. (Photo: medcom.id)

KPU Urged Not to Postpone 2024 Elections

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro, Yakub Pryatama Wijayaatmaja • 03 January 2023 15:46
Jakarta: All Commissioners of the General Election Commission (KPU) visited the Muhammadiyah head office in Jakarta today. The visit aims to enhance ties between KPU and Muhammadiyah.
 
According to Media Indonesia, KPU chairman Hasyim Asy'ari and other KPU commissioners arrived at around 13.10 Western Indonesia Time (WIB). The delegation was welcomed by Muhammadiyah General Chairperson Haedar Nasir and other Muhammadiyah officials.
 
"The elections should not be postponed," said Haedar while shaking hands with Hasyim.
 
The meeting between KPU and Muhammadiyah officials was held behind closed doors. Hasyim explained that KPU earlier held meetings with government officials.
 
KPU is also scheduled to hold meetings with other mass organizations. Apart from Muhammadiyah, the KPU has submitted requests for hearings with other organizations, such as Nahdlatul Ulama and other religious organizations.
 
"Those which have responded the requests are Muhammdiyah and NU," said Hasyim.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Ilustrasi. Medcom.id

Kemendagri: ASN dan Penyelenggara Pemilu 2024 Harus Netral

Pemerintah Minta Penyelenggara Pemilu Berhati-Hati

Daerah Diminta Antisipasi Pengiriman Logistik Pemilu saat Musim Hujan

BACA JUGA
No Terrorism Acts Throughout Year-End Holidays: Indonesian Police

No Terrorism Acts Throughout Year-End Holidays: Indonesian Police

English
police
Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Rail Project to Be Completed on Time: KAI

Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Rail Project to Be Completed on Time: KAI

English
railway
House to Study Perppu on Job Creation: Deputy Speaker

House to Study Perppu on Job Creation: Deputy Speaker

English
indonesian parliament
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Salah Banget! Pekerja Gaji Rp5 Juta Dikenakan Pajak 5%
Ekonomi

Salah Banget! Pekerja Gaji Rp5 Juta Dikenakan Pajak 5%

Adele Terharu Fans dari Indonesia Datang ke Konsernya di Amerika
Hiburan

Adele Terharu Fans dari Indonesia Datang ke Konsernya di Amerika

Inggris Akan Tetapkan Garda Revolusi Iran sebagai Kelompok Teror
Internasional

Inggris Akan Tetapkan Garda Revolusi Iran sebagai Kelompok Teror

Belanja Infrastruktur Kementerian PUPR Tembus Rp117,9 Triliun, Ini Rinciannya
Properti

Belanja Infrastruktur Kementerian PUPR Tembus Rp117,9 Triliun, Ini Rinciannya

Bentrok 2 Kelompok Masyarakat di Tolikara, 21 Orang Terkena Panah
Nasional

Bentrok 2 Kelompok Masyarakat di Tolikara, 21 Orang Terkena Panah

Bapak Gymkhana Dunia, Ken Block, Meninggal
Otomotif

Bapak Gymkhana Dunia, Ken Block, Meninggal

Orang Paling Sibuk Gelar Meeting di Hari Selasa
Teknologi

Orang Paling Sibuk Gelar Meeting di Hari Selasa

Wow, Dewa United Rekrut Eks Pelatih Galatasaray Asal Belanda
Olahraga

Wow, Dewa United Rekrut Eks Pelatih Galatasaray Asal Belanda

Wajib Tahu, Ini 20 Istilah Seputar Kuliah di Luar Negeri
Pendidikan

Wajib Tahu, Ini 20 Istilah Seputar Kuliah di Luar Negeri

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!