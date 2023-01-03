KPU Urged Not to Postpone 2024 Elections

According to Media Indonesia, KPU chairman Hasyim Asy'ari and other KPU commissioners arrived at around 13.10 Western Indonesia Time (WIB). The delegation was welcomed by Muhammadiyah General Chairperson Haedar Nasir and other Muhammadiyah officials.
"The elections should not be postponed," said Haedar while shaking hands with Hasyim.
The meeting between KPU and Muhammadiyah officials was held behind closed doors. Hasyim explained that KPU earlier held meetings with government officials.
KPU is also scheduled to hold meetings with other mass organizations. Apart from Muhammadiyah, the KPU has submitted requests for hearings with other organizations, such as Nahdlatul Ulama and other religious organizations.
"Those which have responded the requests are Muhammdiyah and NU," said Hasyim.
