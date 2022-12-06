Indonesian Parliament Passes Revision of Criminal Code

"Does each faction agree that the revision of the Criminal Code can be approved?" said DPR RI Deputy Speaker Sufmi Dasco Ahmad at the Parliament Complex, Senayan, Jakarta on Tuesday, December 6, 2022.
Previously, the Chairman of Commission III of the DPR RI, Bambang Wuryanto, explained the history of the new criminal code. According to him, the new criminal code was initially planned to be passed in 2019.
However, this plan was then postponed. The postponement was based on Letter of the Minister of Law and Human Rights (Menkumham) Number: M.AH.PR.05.01-38.
"The government asked for a postponement," said Bambang.
On November 24, the Indonesian parliament's Commission III agreed to bring the criminal code bill to a plenary session. A plenary session was then scheduled to be held on Thursday, December 6, 2022.
"So the final draft is the November 24, 2022 draft," he said.