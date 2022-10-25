Ferry Fire Accident in Kupang Claims 14 Lives: SAR Office

"Some 14 passengers died in the accident based on the temporary data," Head of the Kupang Search and Rescue Office I Putu Sudayana stated with regard to developments pertaining to the Express Cantika 77 boat that went up in flames on Monday .
Meanwhile, the number of passengers evacuated from the ferry increased, from 247 to 326.
"So far, 326 people have been evacuated from the boat," Sudayana remarked.
The 326 evacuated passengers have arrived in Kupang in stages. In the first stage, 17 people arrived at Tenau Port, Kupang, on Monday evening, and none of them had died.
In the second stage, 97 people aboard a SAR vessel arrived at 12:30 a.m. local time, and seven people among them were already dead.
Meanwhile, on Tuesday morning at 7:30 a.m. local time, 122 people arrived at the port, and seven people died in this group. Some 100 people at Naikliu Village will be transported back to Tenau Port.
"Those who are in Naikliu are still traumatized by the incident. Hence, they chose to go to Kupang by land," Sudayana stated.
Sudayana estimates the number of evacuated passengers and dead victims to increase.
"However, we will ensure (the number) later, as it is under process," he remarked.
He said that while rescuing the victims, several of them were adrift at sea for five to six hours.
East Nusa Tenggara Police Chief, Inspector General Jhony Asadoma, noted that seven dead victims had been identified on Tuesday morning.
"On Monday evening, seven bodies (were handled) at Bhayangkara Hospital. All of them have been identified, while the seven bodies that only came in this morning are still in the process of being identified," Asadoma stated.