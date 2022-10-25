English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Some 14 passengers died in the accident. (Photo: medcom.id)
Some 14 passengers died in the accident. (Photo: medcom.id)

Ferry Fire Accident in Kupang Claims 14 Lives: SAR Office

Antara • 25 October 2022 15:34
Kupang: At least 14 people died after the "Express Cantika 77" ferry boat caught fire in Naikliu, Kupang, East Nusa Tenggara, the Kupang Search and Rescue (SAR) Office reported here on Tuesday.
 
"Some 14 passengers died in the accident based on the temporary data," Head of the Kupang Search and Rescue Office I Putu Sudayana stated with regard to developments pertaining to the Express Cantika 77 boat that went up in flames on Monday .
 
Meanwhile, the number of passengers evacuated from the ferry increased, from 247 to 326.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"So far, 326 people have been evacuated from the boat," Sudayana remarked.
 
The 326 evacuated passengers have arrived in Kupang in stages. In the first stage, 17 people arrived at Tenau Port, Kupang, on Monday evening, and none of them had died.
 
In the second stage, 97 people aboard a SAR vessel arrived at 12:30 a.m. local time, and seven people among them were already dead.
 
Meanwhile, on Tuesday morning at 7:30 a.m. local time, 122 people arrived at the port, and seven people died in this group. Some 100 people at Naikliu Village will be transported back to Tenau Port.
 
"Those who are in Naikliu are still traumatized by the incident. Hence, they chose to go to Kupang by land," Sudayana stated.
 
Sudayana estimates the number of evacuated passengers and dead victims to increase.
 
"However, we will ensure (the number) later, as it is under process," he remarked.
 
He said that while rescuing the victims, several of them were adrift at sea for five to six hours.
 
East Nusa Tenggara Police Chief, Inspector General Jhony Asadoma, noted that seven dead victims had been identified on Tuesday morning.
 
"On Monday evening, seven bodies (were handled) at Bhayangkara Hospital. All of them have been identified, while the seven bodies that only came in this morning are still in the process of being identified," Asadoma stated.
 


 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Boeng 737 MAX. Photo: AFP

Boeing Charged for Misleading Investors on 737 MAX, Fined $200 Million

Pilots of Crashed Navy Training Aircraft Buried in East Java's Sidoarjo

Lake Victoria Boat Accident, at Least 30 Dead

BACA JUGA
Social Aid Can Be Used to Meet Children's Nutritional Needs: President Jokowi

Social Aid Can Be Used to Meet Children's Nutritional Needs: President Jokowi

English
president joko widodo
BP2MI Seeks to Revoke Permit of Company Supplying Indonesian Workers Illegally

BP2MI Seeks to Revoke Permit of Company Supplying Indonesian Workers Illegally

English
indonesian workers
Indonesia Ready to Shut 9.1-Gigawatt Coal-Fired Power Plants in 2027: Minister

Indonesia Ready to Shut 9.1-Gigawatt Coal-Fired Power Plants in 2027: Minister

English
fuel
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Ketemu Direktur Bank Dunia, Airlangga Beberkan Rencana Indonesia Bangun Kelistrikan ASEAN
Ekonomi

Ketemu Direktur Bank Dunia, Airlangga Beberkan Rencana Indonesia Bangun Kelistrikan ASEAN

PM Shtayyeh Sambut Baik Dukungan Jokowi Persatukan Faksi Palestina
Internasional

PM Shtayyeh Sambut Baik Dukungan Jokowi Persatukan Faksi Palestina

French Open: Kurang Optimal Arungi Turnamen, The Daddies Langsung Gugur di Babak Pertama
Olahraga

French Open: Kurang Optimal Arungi Turnamen, The Daddies Langsung Gugur di Babak Pertama

Terus Bertambah, 3.008 Kasus Covid-19 Terdeteksi Hari Ini
Nasional

Terus Bertambah, 3.008 Kasus Covid-19 Terdeteksi Hari Ini

Dituduh Jadi Simpanan Pejabat, Clara Shinta Buka Suara
Hiburan

Dituduh Jadi Simpanan Pejabat, Clara Shinta Buka Suara

Ini Tokoh-Tokoh di Balik Lahirnya Sumpah Pemuda
Pendidikan

Ini Tokoh-Tokoh di Balik Lahirnya Sumpah Pemuda

WhatsApp Down
Teknologi

WhatsApp Down

Ratusan Unit Mobil Listrik Genesis & Hyundai Siap Digunakan di KTT G20
Otomotif

Ratusan Unit Mobil Listrik Genesis & Hyundai Siap Digunakan di KTT G20

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh
Properti

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!