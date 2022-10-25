English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)

Social Aid Can Be Used to Meet Children's Nutritional Needs: President Jokowi

Antara • 25 October 2022 21:01
Jakarta: Social assistance beneficiaries must not hesitate to use the assistance to fulfill their children's nutritional needs, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has said.
 
The president made the remarks while handing over social assistance, including direct cash assistance for fuel oil (BLT BBM) and wage subsidy assistance (BSU), to beneficiaries at the Balikpapan Post Office on Tuesday.
 
"This presidential assistance amounts to Rp1.2 million, of which Rp300 thousand is BLT BBM. It can be used to meet children's nutrition," Widodo said, according to the press bureau of the Presidential Secretariat.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The President also promised to increase the amount of social assistance if the state budget records a surplus.
 
"If the state budget records a surplus, Insya Allah (God Willing) we will increase it," he said.
 
The state budget recorded a surplus of Rp60.9 trillion, or 0.33 percent of the national gross domestic product (GDP), in the year ended September 30, 2022, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati informed at a press conference on APBN KITA (Our Budget) in Jakarta last Friday.
 
The minister attributed the budget surplus to state revenues, which reached Rp1,974.7 trillion as of September out of the target of Rp2,266.2 trillion for 2022. The state revenues swelled 45.7 percent compared to Rp1,355 trillion in the year-ago period.
 
State revenues grew as the realization of all components including tax receipts, customs and excise receipts, and non-tax state revenues increased, she explained.
 
According to President Widodo, the disbursement of BLT BBM has so far reached 99.7 percent of the target and the disbursement of BSU has touched 72 percent of the target.
 
He expressed the hope that the social assistance will increase people’s purchasing power and boost the national economy eventually.
 
"We hope through the assistance, public consumption and purchasing power can be maintained so that it will have an impact on regional and national economic growth," he said.
 
During the visit to Balikpapan, the President was accompanied by Manpower Minister Ida Fauziyah, Public Works and Public Housing Minister Basuki Hadimuljono, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, East Kalimantan Governor Isran Noor, and Balikpapan Mayor Rahmad Mas'ud.

 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)

President Jokowi Congratulates New British PM

Jokowi Congratulates Xi Jinping on Re-election as China's Leader

Jokowi Visits East Kalimantan to Review Development of Indonesia's New Capital

BACA JUGA
President Jokowi Congratulates New British PM

President Jokowi Congratulates New British PM

English
president joko widodo
World Bank Urges Solomon Islands to Manage Debt Levels

World Bank Urges Solomon Islands to Manage Debt Levels

English
debt
Indonesian Citizens Access Passport Services in Auckland

Indonesian Citizens Access Passport Services in Auckland

English
New Zealand
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Ini Alasan Coki Pardede Keluar dari MLI
Hiburan

Ini Alasan Coki Pardede Keluar dari MLI

Partai Joe Biden Makin Terpuruk Jelang Pemilu Paruh Waktu AS
Internasional

Partai Joe Biden Makin Terpuruk Jelang Pemilu Paruh Waktu AS

Hakim Tolak Eksepsi Ferdy Sambo, Sidang Dilanjutkan ke Pembuktian
Nasional

Hakim Tolak Eksepsi Ferdy Sambo, Sidang Dilanjutkan ke Pembuktian

Jawab Isu di Medsos, KAI: Tarif Kereta Api Selalu di Batas Bawah!
Ekonomi

Jawab Isu di Medsos, KAI: Tarif Kereta Api Selalu di Batas Bawah!

Kental Budaya Lokal, Game Lokapala Dapat Dukungan Pemerintah
Teknologi

Kental Budaya Lokal, Game Lokapala Dapat Dukungan Pemerintah

Diam-Diam Suzuki Avenis 125 Masuk Ke Indonesia, Cek Spesifikasinya
Otomotif

Diam-Diam Suzuki Avenis 125 Masuk Ke Indonesia, Cek Spesifikasinya

Mau Daftar Seleksi Guru PPPK Tapi Laman SSCASN Tak Bisa Dibuka? Ini Penjelasan BKN
Pendidikan

Mau Daftar Seleksi Guru PPPK Tapi Laman SSCASN Tak Bisa Dibuka? Ini Penjelasan BKN

Jadwal Siaran Langsung dan <i>Link Live Streaming</i> Liga Champions Malam Ini: Barcelona vs Bayern
Olahraga

Jadwal Siaran Langsung dan Link Live Streaming Liga Champions Malam Ini: Barcelona vs Bayern

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh
Properti

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!