Indonesian Coast Guard Launches Domestically-Made High-Speed Craft

Bakamla Head Vice Admiral Aan Kurnia remarked that the ship, with hull number HSC 32-03, is the third vessel in its class that is reliable for law enforcement in border regions against the potential threat of smuggling.
"HSC 32-03 is expected to increase the deterrent effect (of the enforcement operation) on smuggling, which will indirectly press the intention and reduce smuggling activities," Kurnia noted in a statement obtained here on Friday.
The ship is 14.30 meters in length and 3.3 meters in width and has an aluminum body. With 3 x 425 HP engines, the ship can attain a maximum speed of 65 knots and accommodate six persons.
Kurnia said, high-speed vessels are already used in smuggling activities in borders, so the agency should have a high-speed craft for patrolling.
He applauded PT Palindo Marine, a shipyard located in Batam, that build the ship and demonstrated the capability of the domestic maritime industry to support national maritime security.
"I hope that Bakamla, in the future, would be able to produce more HSC, with 4 x 425 HP engines, to increase the maximum speed to 70 knots," he remarked.