91 percent of the Indonesian territory are villages. (Photo: medcom.id)
Villages Have Strategic Role in Achieving Food Resilience in Indonesia

Antara • 01 August 2022 16:45
Jakarta: Villages have a strategic role to realize food resilience in the country,  according to Villages, Development of Disadvantaged Regions, and Transmigration Minister Abdul Halim Iskandar .
 
"This is what we must realize as to how strategic villages are in planning and implementing development and policies," Iskandar stated here on Monday.
 
He cited data from the Population and Civil Registration Office which stated that villagers constituted 71 percent of Indonesia's population, while 91 percent of the Indonesian territory are villages, and the rest are urban or city areas.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"If food problems in villages are resolved, then 71 percent of the national food problems are automatically resolved," he affirmed.
 
With passage of time, he expressed optimism that the role of the country's villages would be maximized to respond to all challenges faced by the nation, especially food security.
 
According to the minister, Indonesia is in the safe category in terms of food security, while other countries are facing food challenges.
 
"Alhamdulillah (Thank God), until now, Indonesia is still (in a) comfortable (position with regard to food security). It is solely because we have 74,961 villages, which is equal to 91 percent of Indonesia's territory, or is equal to 71 percent of the Indonesian population," Iskandar explained.
 
Meanwhile, professor of Bogor Agricultural University (IPB), Dwi Andreas, stated that Indonesia's food conditions would remain safe in 2022, although some needs must be fulfilled through imports.
 
Andreas explained that Indonesia's food resilience is good enough as was apparent from its food security index score of 59.2 that placed Indonesia in the 69th position out of 113 countries in 2021.
 
In the last two decades, rice production has been relatively stable, at around 54 million tons per year, the professor stated.
 
(WAH)
