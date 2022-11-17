English  
The Indonesian government is currently aiming to expedite the Complete Systematic Land Registration (PTSL) program. (Photo: medcom.id)
Minister Presents Land Certificates to Aceh Residents

Antara • 17 November 2022 21:15
Jakarta: Minister of Agrarian Affairs and Spatial Planning and head of the National Land Agency (BPN), Hadi Tjahjanto, presented land certificates to residents of Uteunkot Cunda village, Lhokseumawe district, Aceh province, during a visit to the village.
 
"I deliver this PTSL certificate because they have expected this certificate," he said, according to a press statement issued on Thursday.
 
The Indonesian government is currently aiming to expedite the Complete Systematic Land Registration (PTSL) program to achieve its target on time.

The target of the program involves the gradual completion of land registrations at the village, district and city, and province levels, he informed.
 
During his visit to Uteunkot Cunda village, he presented 10 certificates to residents. A total of 380 land certificates had been readied for residents in the village, he informed.
 
Tjahjanto affirmed that residents would not have to pay illegal fees if they apply for a PTSL certificate.
 
"I asked them, is the (certificate application available) free of charge? They answered in the affirmative. They also said that the fees levied on them are only those regulated in the joint ministerial decision," the minister informed.
 
He also urged residents to report any requests for illegal fees to their local or provincial National Land Agency offices or the ministry’s dedicated hotline number 0811-1068-0000.
 
"Please take note (of the number) and share it with all," Tjahjanto said.
 
Earlier on Tuesday (November 15, 2022), the minister had reiterated his commitment to transforming the ministry by improving public services and transparency and cutting the red tape to help residents.
 
He pointed out the ministry's breakthroughs in improving public services, including opening public services on the weekends, special counters for residents undertaking the land certificate administration by themselves, and a dedicated hotline that residents can use to lodge complaints with the ministry.

 
(WAH)

G20 Summit Becomes Start of Tourism Revival in Indonesia: Minister

President Jokowi Lauds Stakeholders for G20 Summit Success

Indonesia Plans to Create Organization of Nickel-Producing Nations

