Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 10 to 156,875. (Photo: medcom.id)
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 10 to 156,875. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia Adds 5,653 COVID-19 Cases

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 20 July 2022 17:58
Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 5,653 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,149,084.
 
From Tuesday noon to Wednesday noon, the total number of recovered patients in the country increased by 2,331 to 5,957,908.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 10 to 156,875.

WHO


The perception that the pandemic is over is understandable, but misguided, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said.
 
According to him, a new and even more dangerous variant could emerge at any time, and vast numbers of people remain unprotected. 
 
WHO and its partners are working with countries to drive uptake by getting COVID-19 vaccines to where people are, through mobile units, door-to-door campaigns and by mobilizing community leaders.

 
(WAH)
