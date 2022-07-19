English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The booster vaccine has become a requirement for the community to conduct several activities. (Photo: medcom.id)
The booster vaccine has become a requirement for the community to conduct several activities. (Photo: medcom.id)

Central Java Province Ramps Up Booster Vaccinations Via Schools

Antara • 19 July 2022 10:44
Purwokerto: Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo has said that the provincial government is working to push up the COVID-19 booster dose coverage by organizing vaccination programs at schools in the province.
 
"Based on my conversations with the students, many of their parents have not (been vaccinated), many of their grandparents have not (been vaccinated)," Pranowo noted after monitoring the implementation of third-dose vaccinations at Purwokerto 2 Public Vocational School, here on Monday.
 
For this reason, the government will use schools as centers for third-dose vaccinations so that students can get the vaccine and the vaccination achievement can be accelerated, he explained.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The governor then asked all teachers to support the implementation of third-dose vaccinations.
 
"We can ask (the students): Have your parents (gotten the vaccine)? Have your grandparents? Have your neighbors? This means, in general, we will be able to know the condition," he said.
 
That way, it would be possible to invite the community to get the vaccine so that booster vaccinations can be accelerated, he pointed out.
 
He said he expects the community to remain alert and participate in booster vaccinations without having to be asked first.
 
According to him, the booster vaccine has become a requirement for the community to conduct several activities, for example, visiting malls and traveling.
 
Meanwhile, head of the Health Office of Central Java province, Yunita Dyah Suminar, informed that the booster dose coverage in Central Java has only reached 24.67 percent of the province's total population so far.
 
According to her, the low coverage is because many people think that two vaccine doses are enough to keep them safe from COVID-19. In this case, the community's enthusiasm to get the booster dose has been different from when they were getting the first and second doses, she explained.
 
Of the 35 districts and cities in Central Java, only Tegal and Pemalang districts have not reached 70-percent second dose coverage, she noted. 
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Positive Growth of New Loan Disbursements in Q2 2022: BI

Positive Growth of New Loan Disbursements in Q2 2022: BI

English
banking
Reforms Can Boost Growth Potential in Some EU Countries: Report

Reforms Can Boost Growth Potential in Some EU Countries: Report

English
europe
Indonesia to Follow Japan's Lead in Analog Switch-Off: Minister

Indonesia to Follow Japan's Lead in Analog Switch-Off: Minister

English
Japan
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Zelensky Tangguhkan 28 Pejabat Ukraina di Tengah Dugaan Pengkhianatan
Internasional

Zelensky Tangguhkan 28 Pejabat Ukraina di Tengah Dugaan Pengkhianatan

BUMN Istaka Karya Pailit!
Ekonomi

BUMN Istaka Karya Pailit!

Jokowi Terima Kunjungan Kenegaraan Presiden Timor Leste
Nasional

Jokowi Terima Kunjungan Kenegaraan Presiden Timor Leste

Julid Hingga Oppa, Ini Kata Gaul Kekinian yang Masuk KBBI
Pendidikan

Julid Hingga Oppa, Ini Kata Gaul Kekinian yang Masuk KBBI

Pencarian Wakil Indonesia di COD Mobile World Championship 2022 Dimulai!
Teknologi

Pencarian Wakil Indonesia di COD Mobile World Championship 2022 Dimulai!

Honda ZR-V, SUV Baru Di Segmen C Bermesin Hybrid
Otomotif

Honda ZR-V, SUV Baru Di Segmen C Bermesin Hybrid

12 Cerita Glen Anggara Bikin Prilly Latuconsina Tak Berhenti Menangis
Hiburan

12 Cerita Glen Anggara Bikin Prilly Latuconsina Tak Berhenti Menangis

Indonesia Cuma Turunkan 3 Wakil di Chinese Taipei Open 2022
Olahraga

Indonesia Cuma Turunkan 3 Wakil di Chinese Taipei Open 2022

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN
Properti

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!