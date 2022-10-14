English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal, and Security Affairs Mahfud MD (Photo: MI)
Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal, and Security Affairs Mahfud MD (Photo: MI)

Fact-Finding Team Submits Kanjuruhan Investigation Report to President

Antara • 14 October 2022 19:14
Jakarta: The Joint Independent Fact-finding Team (TGIPF) for the Kanjuruhan Stadium tragedy submitted the team's final investigation report to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) at the Presidential Palace here, Friday.
 
Coordinating Minister of Political, Legal, and Security Affairs Mahfud MD, as the fact-finding team head, led the team members to meet Jokowi. The team arrived at the palace at 1:10 p.m. local time (UTC +7).
 
"Me and all the 13 fact-finding team members will meet the president to submit the final investigation report whose information was not revealed in other media or teams. I will first inform about the investigation report content to the president," Mahfud remarked.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Meanwhile, Minister of Youth and Sports Zainudin Amali, the fact-finding team's deputy head, affirmed that team members remain productive and stand united in a single goal to investigate and complete the investigation report.
 
"There is no friction at all, and we are all in one team working together," Amali stated.
 
Earlier, the government had announced the establishment of an independent joint fact-finding team to investigate the Kanjuruhan Stadium tragedy on October 3.
 
According to Mahfud, the decision to form the fact-finding team was taken at a coordination meeting involving various government ministers, police and military commanders, the Indonesian National Sports Committee (KONI), and the Football Association of Indonesia (PSSI).
 
Officials from relevant ministries and government institutions, professional football organizations, observers, academics, and mass media have taken part in the investigation as team members, he remarked.
 
The fact-finding team initially targeted to complete the investigation within a month, but the president later instructed that the final report be completed in two weeks, the TGIPF head added.

 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Wartawan Diminta Keluar Jelang Presiden Beri Arahan untuk Kapolri dan Kapolres

Wartawan Diminta Keluar Jelang Presiden Beri Arahan untuk Kapolri dan Kapolres

No Negative Responses on G20 Summit Attendance from Leaders: Indonesia

Jangan Asal Pilih Produk Asuransi

BACA JUGA
West Papua's Ugar Village Has Sustainable Ecotourism Potential: Minister

West Papua's Ugar Village Has Sustainable Ecotourism Potential: Minister

English
tourism
Over 64.2 Million Indonesians Have Received COVID-19 Booster Dose: Govt

Over 64.2 Million Indonesians Have Received COVID-19 Booster Dose: Govt

English
vaccine
BNPT Committed to Meeting Rights of Victims of Terrorism

BNPT Committed to Meeting Rights of Victims of Terrorism

English
terrorism
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Biar Tahu Rasa! Pelaku Industri Pasar Modal 'Bandel' Kena Denda sampai Rp115 Miliar
Ekonomi

Biar Tahu Rasa! Pelaku Industri Pasar Modal 'Bandel' Kena Denda sampai Rp115 Miliar

Duh, Blazers Awali Musim Tanpa Gary Payton II
Olahraga

Duh, Blazers Awali Musim Tanpa Gary Payton II

Akhirnya, Kemenag Terbitkan PMA PPKS di Satuan Pendidikan
Pendidikan

Akhirnya, Kemenag Terbitkan PMA PPKS di Satuan Pendidikan

Kapolri: Irjen Teddy Minahasa Telah Ditahan dan Terancam Dipecat
Nasional

Kapolri: Irjen Teddy Minahasa Telah Ditahan dan Terancam Dipecat

Tragis! Pulang Belajar, 8 Anak di Kamboja Tewas Akibat Kapal Tenggelam
Internasional

Tragis! Pulang Belajar, 8 Anak di Kamboja Tewas Akibat Kapal Tenggelam

Mobil Listrik Mahasiswa UTS, Jarak Tempus Sampai 100 KM
Otomotif

Mobil Listrik Mahasiswa UTS, Jarak Tempus Sampai 100 KM

Rizky Billar Ditahan, Lesti Kejora Langsung Cabut Laporan
Hiburan

Rizky Billar Ditahan, Lesti Kejora Langsung Cabut Laporan

Lindungi Kesehatan Mental Pakai Teknologi, Begini Caranya
Teknologi

Lindungi Kesehatan Mental Pakai Teknologi, Begini Caranya

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh
Properti

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!