Fact-Finding Team Submits Kanjuruhan Investigation Report to President

Coordinating Minister of Political, Legal, and Security Affairs Mahfud MD, as the fact-finding team head, led the team members to meet Jokowi. The team arrived at the palace at 1:10 p.m. local time (UTC +7).
"Me and all the 13 fact-finding team members will meet the president to submit the final investigation report whose information was not revealed in other media or teams. I will first inform about the investigation report content to the president," Mahfud remarked.
Meanwhile, Minister of Youth and Sports Zainudin Amali, the fact-finding team's deputy head, affirmed that team members remain productive and stand united in a single goal to investigate and complete the investigation report.
"There is no friction at all, and we are all in one team working together," Amali stated.
Earlier, the government had announced the establishment of an independent joint fact-finding team to investigate the Kanjuruhan Stadium tragedy on October 3.
According to Mahfud, the decision to form the fact-finding team was taken at a coordination meeting involving various government ministers, police and military commanders, the Indonesian National Sports Committee (KONI), and the Football Association of Indonesia (PSSI).
Officials from relevant ministries and government institutions, professional football organizations, observers, academics, and mass media have taken part in the investigation as team members, he remarked.
The fact-finding team initially targeted to complete the investigation within a month, but the president later instructed that the final report be completed in two weeks, the TGIPF head added.