The chosen figure is Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan.
"NasDem chose Anies Baswedan," said Surya Paloh at the NasDem Tower, Gondangdia, Jakarta, Monday, October 3, 2022.
The NasDem Party General Chairman revealed that the selection process was conducted very carefully.
He received a lot of input from various elements before deciding on Anies as the presidential candidate of the party.
"I tried to get various inputs, suggestions, views, before I made a decision," said Surya Paloh.
The announcement was attended by a number of top party officials such as NasDem Deputy General Chair Ahmad Ali, NasDem Treasurer Ahmad Sahroni, NasDem Election Winning Body Chairman Prananda Surya Paloh, NasDem High Council member Lestari Moerdijat, and others.
Previously, Surya Paloh considered three names to be nominated as the party's presidential candidate: Anies Baswedan, Ganjar Pranowo, and Andika Perkasa.