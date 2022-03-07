English  
There are 1,819 males and 2,023 females. (Photo: medcom.id)
3,842 Asymptomatic COVID-19 Patients Self-Isolating at Pasar Rumput Apartment

English jakarta covid-19 covid-19 patients
Theofilus Ifan Sucipto • 07 March 2022 12:16
Jakarta: As many as 3,842 COVID-19 patients are currently self-isolating at Pasar Rumput Apartment, Setiabudi, South Jakarta.
 
All COVID-19 patients who are self-isolating at the government-operated apartment complex are asymptomatic.
 
According to Joint Regional Defense Command I public relations staff Septiono Prayogo, the number of asymptomatic COVID-19 Patients at the apartement complex rose by 633 compared to the previous day.
 
"There are 1,819 males and 2,023 females," the spokesman said here on Monday.
 
Meanwhile, the number of patients who are self-isolating at Nagrak Apartment in North Jakarta rose by 464 to 2,392 today.
 
"There are 1,168 males and 1,224 females," he stated.

 
(WAH)
