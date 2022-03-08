No Ceasefire Could Lead to Humanitarian Crisis in Ukraine: President Jokowi

Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has said that the failure of Russia and Ukraine to reach a ceasefire agreement could potentially lead to an increase in casualties and a humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.
“The failure on ceasefire in Ukraine will not only lead to escalation in the armed conflict, but also an increase in casualties and humanitarian crisis in Ukraine,” he said on his official Twitter account @jokowi here on Tuesday.
“A war is a matter of ego, forgetting the humanity side, and only highlighting the interests and power,” he added.
The President called on all parties to collectively prevent the threat of the biggest refugee crisis of the century.
“According to UNHCR, some 1.2 million people had to flee to other countries due to the war in Ukraine,” he noted.
“Moreover, if the crisis continues, there will be the biggest refugee crisis of this century. This is what we need to jointly prevent so that it will not happen,” the head of state added.
As reported earlier, evacuations of refugees from Mariupol city and its nearest city, Volnovakha, Ukraine, failed in the past few days after Russia and Ukraine accused one another of not complying with the ceasefire agreement.
Russia recently proposed to establish humanitarian corridors to allow civilians to leave five cities in Ukraine, including its capital, Kyiv.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian Ambassador to the United Nations, Sergiv Kyslytsya, during a UN Security Council meeting, said that Russia had “sabotaged the arrangement” of the humanitarian corridor by insisting on Ukrainians passing routes through Russia and Belarus.