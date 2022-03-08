English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:MI/Ramdani)
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:MI/Ramdani)

No Ceasefire Could Lead to Humanitarian Crisis in Ukraine: President Jokowi

English president joko widodo russia ukraine
Antara • 08 March 2022 19:08
Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has said that the failure of Russia and Ukraine to reach a ceasefire agreement could potentially lead to an increase in casualties and a humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.
 
“The failure on ceasefire in Ukraine will not only lead to escalation in the armed conflict, but also an increase in casualties and humanitarian crisis in Ukraine,” he said on his official Twitter account @jokowi here on Tuesday.
 
“A war is a matter of ego, forgetting the humanity side, and only highlighting the interests and power,” he added.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The President called on all parties to collectively prevent the threat of the biggest refugee crisis of the century.
 
“According to UNHCR, some 1.2 million people had to flee to other countries due to the war in Ukraine,” he noted.
 
“Moreover, if the crisis continues, there will be the biggest refugee crisis of this century. This is what we need to jointly prevent so that it will not happen,” the head of state added.
 
As reported earlier, evacuations of refugees from Mariupol city and its nearest city, Volnovakha, Ukraine, failed in the past few days after Russia and Ukraine accused one another of not complying with the ceasefire agreement.
 
Russia recently proposed to establish humanitarian corridors to allow civilians to leave five cities in Ukraine, including its capital, Kyiv.
 
Meanwhile, Ukrainian Ambassador to the United Nations, Sergiv Kyslytsya, during a UN Security Council meeting, said that Russia had “sabotaged the arrangement” of the humanitarian corridor by insisting on Ukrainians passing routes through Russia and Belarus. 

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia Removes PCR, Antigen Test for Fully Vaccinated Domestic Travelers

Indonesia Removes PCR, Antigen Test for Fully Vaccinated Domestic Travelers

English
covid-19
Indonesia Logs 30,148 New COVID-19 Cases, 401 Deaths

Indonesia Logs 30,148 New COVID-19 Cases, 401 Deaths

English
covid-19
Canada Continues to Support Women Empowerment in ASEAN

Canada Continues to Support Women Empowerment in ASEAN

English
asean
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Sistem Gotong Royong, Menkeu: Masyarakat Tak Mampu Dibantu dengan Pajak
Ekonomi

Sistem Gotong Royong, Menkeu: Masyarakat Tak Mampu Dibantu dengan Pajak

Tiongkok Minta Hong Kong Prioritaskan Pengurangan Kasus dan Kematian Covid-19
Internasional

Tiongkok Minta Hong Kong Prioritaskan Pengurangan Kasus dan Kematian Covid-19

Tips Lolos UTBK-SBMPTN 2022 ala Rektor UNS
Pendidikan

Tips Lolos UTBK-SBMPTN 2022 ala Rektor UNS

Pemerintah Berupaya Tekan Angka Kematian Covid-19
Nasional

Pemerintah Berupaya Tekan Angka Kematian Covid-19

Layanan One Day Service Body & paint Bengkel Resmi, Bagaimana Standarnya?
Otomotif

Layanan One Day Service Body & paint Bengkel Resmi, Bagaimana Standarnya?

Cedera Lutut, LeBron James Absen Lawan San Antonio Spurs
Olahraga

Cedera Lutut, LeBron James Absen Lawan San Antonio Spurs

15 Maret, Xiaomi Rilis Redmi Note 11 Series di Indonesia
Teknologi

15 Maret, Xiaomi Rilis Redmi Note 11 Series di Indonesia

Benedict Cumberbatch Balas Kritikan untuk Film The Power of the Dog
Hiburan

Benedict Cumberbatch Balas Kritikan untuk Film The Power of the Dog

Setop! Ini 4 Alasan Sebaiknya Tak Membeli Sofa Putih
Properti

Setop! Ini 4 Alasan Sebaiknya Tak Membeli Sofa Putih

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!