Formula E Race Broadcast in 150 Countries: Jakarta Governor

Jakarta: The Jakarta Formula E race scheduled on Saturday in Ancol, North Jakarta, will be broadcast live in 150 countries, according to Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan.
"Formula E is our opportunity to promote Jakarta, promote Indonesia to the world," Baswedan noted at Lapangan Banteng here on Friday.
Based on the schedule of the International Automotive Federation (FIA) of Formula E posted on the fiaformulae.com page, the ninth series race will be packed into one day.
The first agenda begins with free practice twice, scheduled at 7:15 a.m. local time and 9 a.m. local time.
This will be followed by the qualifying session at 10:40 a.m.-11:55 a.m. local time, while the peak race is scheduled at 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. local time.
Meanwhile, on his personal Instagram account story @aniesbaswedan, the governor wrote that the Jakarta Formula E race will be broadcast by television stations, including those in Singapore, South Korea, Japan, Hong Kong, and China.
The qualifying round and the peak of the Jakarta Formula E race in Indonesia will be broadcast on national private television stations, including Inews, Metro TV, and RCTI.
The training sessions can be watched via the YouTube channel, ABB Formula E.
A total of 22 drivers from 11 teams will compete at the Ancol Circuit.
The former education and culture minister stated that the Formula E participating teams come from various countries, including Germany, Britain, France, Monaco, the United States, India, and China.