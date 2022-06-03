Formula E Race Broadcast in 150 Countries: Jakarta Governor

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Jakarta: The Jakarta Formula E race scheduled on Saturday in Ancol, North Jakarta, will be broadcast live in 150 countries, according to Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan."Formula E is our opportunity to promote Jakarta, promote Indonesia to the world," Baswedan noted at Lapangan Banteng here on Friday.Based on the schedule of the International Automotive Federation (FIA) of Formula E posted on the fiaformulae.com page, the ninth series race will be packed into one day.The first agenda begins with free practice twice, scheduled at 7:15 a.m. local time and 9 a.m. local time.This will be followed by the qualifying session at 10:40 a.m.-11:55 a.m. local time, while the peak race is scheduled at 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. local time.Meanwhile, on his personal Instagram account story @aniesbaswedan, the governor wrote that the Jakarta Formula E race will be broadcast by television stations, including those in Singapore, South Korea, Japan, Hong Kong, and China.The qualifying round and the peak of the Jakarta Formula E race in Indonesia will be broadcast on national private television stations, including Inews, Metro TV, and RCTI.The training sessions can be watched via the YouTube channel, ABB Formula E.A total of 22 drivers from 11 teams will compete at the Ancol Circuit.The former education and culture minister stated that the Formula E participating teams come from various countries, including Germany, Britain, France, Monaco, the United States, India, and China.