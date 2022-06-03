English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The ninth series race will be packed into one day. (Photo: MI/Andri Widiyanto)
The ninth series race will be packed into one day. (Photo: MI/Andri Widiyanto)

Formula E Race Broadcast in 150 Countries: Jakarta Governor

English Formula E Formula E Jakarta jakarta automotive
Antara • 03 June 2022 18:17
Jakarta: The Jakarta Formula E race scheduled on Saturday in Ancol, North Jakarta, will be broadcast live in 150 countries, according to Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan.
 
"Formula E is our opportunity to promote Jakarta, promote Indonesia to the world," Baswedan noted at Lapangan Banteng here on Friday.
 
Based on the schedule of the International Automotive Federation (FIA) of Formula E posted on the fiaformulae.com page, the ninth series race will be packed into one day.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The first agenda begins with free practice twice, scheduled at 7:15 a.m. local time and 9 a.m. local time.
 
This will be followed by the qualifying session at 10:40 a.m.-11:55 a.m. local time, while the peak race is scheduled at 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. local time.
 
Meanwhile, on his personal Instagram account story @aniesbaswedan, the governor wrote that the Jakarta Formula E race will be broadcast by television stations, including those in Singapore, South Korea, Japan, Hong Kong, and China.
 
The qualifying round and the peak of the Jakarta Formula E race in Indonesia will be broadcast on national private television stations, including Inews, Metro TV, and RCTI.
 
The training sessions can be watched via the YouTube channel, ABB Formula E.
 
A total of 22 drivers from 11 teams will compete at the Ancol Circuit.
 
The former education and culture minister stated that the Formula E participating teams come from various countries, including Germany, Britain, France, Monaco, the United States, India, and China. 

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Greysia Polii Announces Her Retirement

Greysia Polii Announces Her Retirement

English
Greysia Polii
Nearly 167.6 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Nearly 167.6 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English
vaccine
Indonesia Records 372 New COVID-19 Cases

Indonesia Records 372 New COVID-19 Cases

English
covid-19
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Pendaftaran Program Praktisi Mengajar Masih Dibuka, Ini Persyaratannya
Pendidikan

Pendaftaran Program Praktisi Mengajar Masih Dibuka, Ini Persyaratannya

Eks Wali Kota Yogyakarta Haryadi Suyuti Jadi Tersangka Suap Perizinan
Nasional

Eks Wali Kota Yogyakarta Haryadi Suyuti Jadi Tersangka Suap Perizinan

Kerangka Ekonomi Indo-Pasifik Diyakini Perkuat Kerja Sama Ekonomi AS dengan Indonesia
Ekonomi

Kerangka Ekonomi Indo-Pasifik Diyakini Perkuat Kerja Sama Ekonomi AS dengan Indonesia

Jadi Bridesmaid Pernikahan Maudy Ayunda, Begini Wanti-wanti Vidi Aldiano ke Jesse Choi
Hiburan

Jadi Bridesmaid Pernikahan Maudy Ayunda, Begini Wanti-wanti Vidi Aldiano ke Jesse Choi

100 Hari Invasi Rusia ke Ukraina, Eropa Bersiap Diri untuk Perang Gesekan
Internasional

100 Hari Invasi Rusia ke Ukraina, Eropa Bersiap Diri untuk Perang Gesekan

Spesifikasi Porsche Taycan Sebagai Safety Car Formula E
Otomotif

Spesifikasi Porsche Taycan Sebagai Safety Car Formula E

Alvin Tse ke India, Wentao Zhao Pimpin Xiaomi Indonesia
Teknologi

Alvin Tse ke India, Wentao Zhao Pimpin Xiaomi Indonesia

Rangkaian Jakarta E-Prix 2022 dan Jadwal Siaran Langsung di Metro TV
Olahraga

Rangkaian Jakarta E-Prix 2022 dan Jadwal Siaran Langsung di Metro TV

Investasi Real Estate Asia Pasifik Capai Rp587 Triliun
Properti

Investasi Real Estate Asia Pasifik Capai Rp587 Triliun

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!