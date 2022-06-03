English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 4 to 156,604. (Photo: medcom.id)
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 4 to 156,604. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia Records 372 New COVID-19 Cases

English covid-19 covid-19 cases indonesian government
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 03 June 2022 16:50
Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 372 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,056,017.
 
From Thursday noon to Friday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 350 to 5,896,290.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 4 to 156,604.

WHO

Reported cases and deaths from COVID-19 continue to decline globally, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said.
 
According to Dr Tedros, the trend should be interpreted with caution because many countries have reduced the number of tests they do, which in turn reduces the number of cases they find.  
 
WHO continues to call on all countries to maintain testing and sequencing services, to give a clearer picture of where the virus is spreading, and how it’s changing.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Formula E Race Broadcast in 150 Countries: Jakarta Governor

Formula E Race Broadcast in 150 Countries: Jakarta Governor

English
Formula E
Nearly 167.6 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Nearly 167.6 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English
vaccine
Governor Invites Ambassadors to Ride Bicycle in Jakarta

Governor Invites Ambassadors to Ride Bicycle in Jakarta

English
jakarta
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Pendaftaran Program Praktisi Mengajar Masih Dibuka, Ini Persyaratannya
Pendidikan

Pendaftaran Program Praktisi Mengajar Masih Dibuka, Ini Persyaratannya

Eks Wali Kota Yogyakarta Haryadi Suyuti Jadi Tersangka Suap Perizinan
Nasional

Eks Wali Kota Yogyakarta Haryadi Suyuti Jadi Tersangka Suap Perizinan

Kerangka Ekonomi Indo-Pasifik Diyakini Perkuat Kerja Sama Ekonomi AS dengan Indonesia
Ekonomi

Kerangka Ekonomi Indo-Pasifik Diyakini Perkuat Kerja Sama Ekonomi AS dengan Indonesia

Jadi Bridesmaid Pernikahan Maudy Ayunda, Begini Wanti-wanti Vidi Aldiano ke Jesse Choi
Hiburan

Jadi Bridesmaid Pernikahan Maudy Ayunda, Begini Wanti-wanti Vidi Aldiano ke Jesse Choi

100 Hari Invasi Rusia ke Ukraina, Eropa Bersiap Diri untuk Perang Gesekan
Internasional

100 Hari Invasi Rusia ke Ukraina, Eropa Bersiap Diri untuk Perang Gesekan

Spesifikasi Porsche Taycan Sebagai Safety Car Formula E
Otomotif

Spesifikasi Porsche Taycan Sebagai Safety Car Formula E

Alvin Tse ke India, Wentao Zhao Pimpin Xiaomi Indonesia
Teknologi

Alvin Tse ke India, Wentao Zhao Pimpin Xiaomi Indonesia

Rangkaian Jakarta E-Prix 2022 dan Jadwal Siaran Langsung di Metro TV
Olahraga

Rangkaian Jakarta E-Prix 2022 dan Jadwal Siaran Langsung di Metro TV

Investasi Real Estate Asia Pasifik Capai Rp587 Triliun
Properti

Investasi Real Estate Asia Pasifik Capai Rp587 Triliun

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!