English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
DPR Speaker Puan Maharani (Photo: medcom.id)
DPR Speaker Puan Maharani (Photo: medcom.id)

PDIP's National Working Meeting to Discuss Potential Presidential Candidates

English indonesian politics elections PDIP
Putra Ananda • 21 June 2022 14:52
Jakarta: The Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP) is set to hold a national working meeting (Rakernas) on June 21-23, 2022. 
 
This forum is said to disuss potential presidential candidates for the 2024 presidential race.
 
"We will also talk about important issues for the nation and state, one of which is the names of people who are considered to have the potential to run in 2024," said PDIP official Puan Maharani at the PDIP School, Jalan Lenteng Agung, South Jakarta on Tuesday, June 21, 2022.
 
As the winner of the 2019 elections, Puan said, it is important for PDIP to discuss the names of the potential presidential candidates.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The House of Representatives Speaker explained that PDIP has enough seats to propose a presidential candidate.
 
Meanwhile, PDIP Secretary General Hasto Kristyanto revealed that the National Working Meeting would be opened by PDIP Chairman Megawati Soekarnoputri. 
 
President Joko Widodo is also scheduled to give a speech at the National Working Meeting.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia Supports WHO's Initiative to Develop New TB Vaccine

Indonesia Supports WHO's Initiative to Develop New TB Vaccine

English
vaccine
Economies of 60 Countries in Danger of Collapsing: President Jokowi

Economies of 60 Countries in Danger of Collapsing: President Jokowi

English
president joko widodo
President Jokowi to Review Nusantara Infrastructure Development

President Jokowi to Review Nusantara Infrastructure Development

English
president joko widodo
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Kemenkeu Terbitkan 2 PMK Dukung Percepatan Penyaluran Ekspor CPO dan Turunannya
Ekonomi

Kemenkeu Terbitkan 2 PMK Dukung Percepatan Penyaluran Ekspor CPO dan Turunannya

Kasus Covid-19 Naik, Pemerintah Masih Pakai Strategi Gas-Rem
Nasional

Kasus Covid-19 Naik, Pemerintah Masih Pakai Strategi Gas-Rem

Korsel Laporkan 2 Kasus Pertama Dugaan Cacar Monyet
Internasional

Korsel Laporkan 2 Kasus Pertama Dugaan Cacar Monyet

Pelatih Persib Berharap Laga Perempat Final. Dihadiri Bobotoh
Olahraga

Pelatih Persib Berharap Laga Perempat Final. Dihadiri Bobotoh

Mengenal Kode Ditutup Air Radiator, Ini Ternyata Maksudnya
Otomotif

Mengenal Kode Ditutup Air Radiator, Ini Ternyata Maksudnya

Beasiswa LPDP Tahap 2 Bakal Buka Kuota Khusus untuk Dokter Spesialis
Pendidikan

Beasiswa LPDP Tahap 2 Bakal Buka Kuota Khusus untuk Dokter Spesialis

Indra Lesmana Gelar Konser Tunggal Pertama dan Terakhir
Hiburan

Indra Lesmana Gelar Konser Tunggal Pertama dan Terakhir

Begini Penampakan realme GT Neo 3 Naruto Edition
Teknologi

Begini Penampakan realme GT Neo 3 Naruto Edition

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN
Properti

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!