Jakarta: The Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP) is set to hold a national working meeting (Rakernas) on June 21-23, 2022.
This forum is said to disuss potential presidential candidates for the 2024 presidential race.
"We will also talk about important issues for the nation and state, one of which is the names of people who are considered to have the potential to run in 2024," said PDIP official Puan Maharani at the PDIP School, Jalan Lenteng Agung, South Jakarta on Tuesday, June 21, 2022.
As the winner of the 2019 elections, Puan said, it is important for PDIP to discuss the names of the potential presidential candidates.
The House of Representatives Speaker explained that PDIP has enough seats to propose a presidential candidate.
Meanwhile, PDIP Secretary General Hasto Kristyanto revealed that the National Working Meeting would be opened by PDIP Chairman Megawati Soekarnoputri.
President Joko Widodo is also scheduled to give a speech at the National Working Meeting.