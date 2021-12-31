Over 161 Million People in Indonesia at Least Partially Vaccinated against COVID-19 in 2021

Meanwhile, 1,070,414 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 161,082,857.
To achieve herd immunity, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.
COVID-19 UpdateThe Indonesian government recorded 180 COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 4,262,720.
From Thursday noon to Friday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 193 to 4,114,334.
In the same period, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 6 to 144,094.