The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.
Over 161 Million People in Indonesia at Least Partially Vaccinated against COVID-19 in 2021

English covid-19 Herd Immunity indonesian government vaccine
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 31 December 2021 18:26
Jakarta: 661,959 people received their second of covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 113,666,327, Indonesia's covid-19 task force stated on Friday.
 
Meanwhile, 1,070,414 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 161,082,857.
 
To achieve herd immunity, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.

COVID-19 Update

The Indonesian government recorded 180 COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 4,262,720.
 
From Thursday noon to Friday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 193 to 4,114,334.
 
In the same period, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 6 to 144,094.
 
(WAH)
