English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The governor targets to vaccinate as many as two million children in the age group of 6 to 11 years in Central Java.
The governor targets to vaccinate as many as two million children in the age group of 6 to 11 years in Central Java.

Central Java Governor Wants COVID-19 Vaccination for Children to Be Expedited

English covid-19 vaccination central java
Antara • 03 January 2022 20:12
Semarang: Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo urged the district and city governments to strive to increase the COVID-19 vaccination rate for children in the age bracket of six to 11.
 
"I see the delightful levels of enthusiasm among children to get vaccinated. Thus, I compel all districts and cities to also take the initiative in expediting child vaccination," he affirmed in Semarang on Monday.
 
Pranowo delivered the statement while observing child vaccinations at the Petra Elementary School in Pedurungan Lor, Semarang.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Pranowo acknowledged that coordination for vaccination was easier for children, as all that was required was to call them to school and then administer the COVID-19 vaccine. This method could boost the vaccination rate in each area, he remarked.
 
The governor targets to vaccinate as many as two million children in the age group of 6 to 11 years in Central Java.
 
The governor expects that the push for increasing the vaccination rate of children would proffer a sense of security and peace as well as offer encouragement for better implementation of face-to-face learning activities.
 
As of late, Pranowo observed the vaccination for children conducted at various schools in Central Java.
 
The governor also pinned high hopes on the COVID-19 vaccination program covering out-of-school kids, including street children, in all districts and cities in the region. To that end, Pranowo also compelled community groups that take care of the children to participate in order to garner the interest of these street kids.
 
The central government attempts to vaccinate 70 percent of its citizens, and to this end, has branched out efforts by vaccinating children aged 6 to 11 since last year.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia's Employment Sector Showed Improvement during Pandemic: Minister

Indonesia's Employment Sector Showed Improvement during Pandemic: Minister

English
workers
Some 21 Million Indonesians Will Receive Booster Vaccine: Health Minister

Some 21 Million Indonesians Will Receive Booster Vaccine: Health Minister

English
covid-19
Indonesia Records 265 New COVID-19 Cases, 5 Deaths

Indonesia Records 265 New COVID-19 Cases, 5 Deaths

English
covid-19
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Besok, Pendaftaran Akun LTMPT untuk SNMPTN 2022 Dibuka
Pendidikan

Besok, Pendaftaran Akun LTMPT untuk SNMPTN 2022 Dibuka

Harga Minyak Goreng Melambung, Jokowi Instruksikan Kebutuhan Nasional Diprioritaskan
Nasional

Harga Minyak Goreng Melambung, Jokowi Instruksikan Kebutuhan Nasional Diprioritaskan

Tembus 114,9% dari Target, Pendapatan Negara 2021 Capai Rp2.003,1 Triliun
Ekonomi

Tembus 114,9% dari Target, Pendapatan Negara 2021 Capai Rp2.003,1 Triliun

Gempa Bumi Magnitudo 6,0 Guncang Taiwan
Internasional

Gempa Bumi Magnitudo 6,0 Guncang Taiwan

Partisipasi Sutradara Perempuan dalam Produksi Film pada 2021 Turun
Hiburan

Partisipasi Sutradara Perempuan dalam Produksi Film pada 2021 Turun

Regulasi Pemain Asing jadi Biang Kerok Tumpulnya Lini Depan Timnas
Olahraga

Regulasi Pemain Asing jadi Biang Kerok Tumpulnya Lini Depan Timnas

Goodyear ElectricDrive GT Dirancang untuk Mobil Listrik
Otomotif

Goodyear ElectricDrive GT Dirancang untuk Mobil Listrik

Cari Game Gratis? Epic Games Store Bagikan 3 Seri Tomb Raider
Teknologi

Cari Game Gratis? Epic Games Store Bagikan 3 Seri Tomb Raider

5 Bangunan di Dunia Paling Kontroversial Selama 2021
Properti

5 Bangunan di Dunia Paling Kontroversial Selama 2021

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!