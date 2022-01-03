Central Java Governor Wants COVID-19 Vaccination for Children to Be Expedited

Semarang: Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo urged the district and city governments to strive to increase the COVID-19 vaccination rate for children in the age bracket of six to 11.
"I see the delightful levels of enthusiasm among children to get vaccinated. Thus, I compel all districts and cities to also take the initiative in expediting child vaccination," he affirmed in Semarang on Monday.
Pranowo delivered the statement while observing child vaccinations at the Petra Elementary School in Pedurungan Lor, Semarang.
Pranowo acknowledged that coordination for vaccination was easier for children, as all that was required was to call them to school and then administer the COVID-19 vaccine. This method could boost the vaccination rate in each area, he remarked.
The governor targets to vaccinate as many as two million children in the age group of 6 to 11 years in Central Java.
The governor expects that the push for increasing the vaccination rate of children would proffer a sense of security and peace as well as offer encouragement for better implementation of face-to-face learning activities.
As of late, Pranowo observed the vaccination for children conducted at various schools in Central Java.
The governor also pinned high hopes on the COVID-19 vaccination program covering out-of-school kids, including street children, in all districts and cities in the region. To that end, Pranowo also compelled community groups that take care of the children to participate in order to garner the interest of these street kids.
The central government attempts to vaccinate 70 percent of its citizens, and to this end, has branched out efforts by vaccinating children aged 6 to 11 since last year.