Indonesia Masters Super 500 and Indonesia Open Super 1000 will be implemented on June 7-12 and June 14-19. (Photo: medcom.id)
Indonesia Masters Super 500 and Indonesia Open Super 1000 will be implemented on June 7-12 and June 14-19. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia to Host 6 International Badminton Tournaments in 2022

English badminton covid-19 pandemic PBSI BWF
Antara • 11 April 2022 15:01
Jakarta: Indonesia is scheduled to host six international badminton tournaments comprising three Badminton World Federation (BWF) Super Series events and three Indonesia International Challenges in 2022.
 
Head of the Foreign Affairs Division of the Indonesian Badminton Association (PBSI) Bambang Roedyanto noted in a statement here on Monday that Indonesia was earlier scheduled to host four tournaments.
 
“Especially for 2022, we will hold two additional Indonesia International Challenge tournaments,” he stated.

Roedyanto remarked that in addition to the Indonesia International Challenge, his side will also host the Indonesia Masters Super 100 again in 2022. Both the tournaments were not held in the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
 
Hence, he noted that the competitions hosted by Indonesia in 2022 will include the Indonesia Open Super 1000, Indonesia Masters Super 500, Indonesia Masters Super 100, and three Indonesia International Challenge tournaments.
 
The PBSI official assessed that implementation of the two additional tournaments will benefit junior players to gain more points since several Asian athletes, due to varied concerns, cannot participate in lower-level tournaments often held in Europe amid the pandemic.
 
"That was the reason behind me proposing that Indonesia should attempt (to host more tournaments), and it was approved by the BWF. Thus, they (the athletes) do not need to go all the way to Europe (to compete)," he remarked.
 
As of Monday at 5:56 a.m. Western Indonesian Standard Time (WIB), the schedule had been fixed for only two tournaments.
 
They included the Indonesia Masters Super 500 and Indonesia Open Super 1000 that will be implemented on June 7-12 and June 14-19 respectively at the Istora Senayan Gelora Bung Karno, Jakarta.
 
Meanwhile, the PBSI has not specified the venue and date of the implementation of the four other tournaments.
 
"We will inform you about them later," Roedyanto added.

 
(WAH)
