Indonesia Adds 1,551 COVID-19 Cases

From Tuesday noon to Wednesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 3,022 to 5,814,688.
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 29 to 155,746.
Indonesia-Canada
During a bilateral meeting in Jakarta on Monday, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and her Canadian counterpart Melanie Joly shared the same views that collaboration and solidarity on equal access to vaccines is the only option to exit together from the pandemic.
Since the very beginning of the pandemic, Indonesia and Canada have
always been in close contact.
Minister Retno appreciated the support of Canada to Indonesia in addressing the pandemic.