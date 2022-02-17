COVID-19 Cases in Indonesia Surpass 5 Million

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Inspire

Confuse

Sad

(WAH)

Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 63,956 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 5,030,002.From Tuesday noon to Wednesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 39,072 to 4,414,306.In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 206 to 145,828.Earlier today, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) called for the acceleration of COVID-19 vaccination, especially for the elderly and children in Indonesia.According to him, the number of cases of COVID-19 increased significantly over the past few weeks."Vaccination is very important," Jokowi said in a video conference with regional heads and security officials from 12 provinces at the State Palace, Jakarta, Thursday, 17 February 2022.According to him, the number of cases of COVID-19 increased significantly over the past few weeks.