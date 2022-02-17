English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 206 to 145,828. (Photo: medcom.id)
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 206 to 145,828. (Photo: medcom.id)

COVID-19 Cases in Indonesia Surpass 5 Million

English covid-19 indonesian government covid-19 cases
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 17 February 2022 17:17
Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 63,956 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 5,030,002.
 
From Tuesday noon to Wednesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 39,072 to 4,414,306.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 206 to 145,828.
 
Earlier today, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi)  called for the acceleration of COVID-19 vaccination, especially for the elderly and children in Indonesia. 
 
According to him, the number of cases of COVID-19 increased significantly over the past few weeks.
 
"Vaccination is very important," Jokowi said in a video conference with regional heads and security officials from 12 provinces at the State Palace, Jakarta, Thursday, 17 February 2022.
 
According to him, the number of cases of COVID-19 increased significantly over the past few weeks.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Registering Trademark is Important: Ministry

Registering Trademark is Important: Ministry

English
trade
Mount Merapi Experienced 128 Avalanche Earthquakes: BPPTKG

Mount Merapi Experienced 128 Avalanche Earthquakes: BPPTKG

English
yogyakarta
ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting Held in Cambodia

ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting Held in Cambodia

English
asean
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Indonesia Prioritaskan Persiapan Global untuk Hadapi Pandemi di Masa Depan
Ekonomi

Indonesia Prioritaskan Persiapan Global untuk Hadapi Pandemi di Masa Depan

PPKM Level 3, Mobilitas Masyarakat di Jakarta Menurun
Nasional

PPKM Level 3, Mobilitas Masyarakat di Jakarta Menurun

Sirkuit Mandalika Penuhi Kualifikasi Dunia usai Top Speed di Atas Target
Olahraga

Sirkuit Mandalika Penuhi Kualifikasi Dunia usai Top Speed di Atas Target

Kemendikbudristek Bakal Hapus Mata Pelajaran PPKn Mulai Juli 2022, Ini Penggantinya
Pendidikan

Kemendikbudristek Bakal Hapus Mata Pelajaran PPKn Mulai Juli 2022, Ini Penggantinya

Nintendo Tutup Toko 3DS dan Wii U pada 2023
Teknologi

Nintendo Tutup Toko 3DS dan Wii U pada 2023

Ferrari Purosangue Siap Lahir Tahun Ini
Otomotif

Ferrari Purosangue Siap Lahir Tahun Ini

Bukannya Kurangi Pasukan, AS Klaim Rusia Tambah 7 Ribu Pasukan
Internasional

Bukannya Kurangi Pasukan, AS Klaim Rusia Tambah 7 Ribu Pasukan

Laura Basuki Menang Penghargaan di Festival Film Berlin
Hiburan

Laura Basuki Menang Penghargaan di Festival Film Berlin

Tahun Ini, Harga Properti Kembali Naik
Properti

Tahun Ini, Harga Properti Kembali Naik

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!