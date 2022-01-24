New License Plate Colors to Be Introduced This Year: National Police

Jakarta: The National Police's Traffic Corps has confirmed that the color scheme for license plates will be inverted from black-based to white-based this year.
The corps' director for registration and identification, Brigadier General Yusri Yunus, informed that besides the new color scheme, all new license plates will also be fitted with a radio frequency identification (RFID) chip.
"The new color scheme and RFID chip on the license plates will be introduced gradually, and we will commence the first stage of the process through information dissemination," Yunus said through the Instagram account of the police's public relations department on Monday.
One rationale for the redesigning of license plates is allowing easier detection of license plates by electronic traffic cameras, he noted.
"The decision to phase out the black color-based license plates and introduce the white color license plates with black lettering is in accordance with the Police Regulation No. 07 of 2021," the director stated.
Yunus informed that residents will be able to get their new license plates at no extra cost.
The Traffic Corps has been planning to implement the new color scheme since 2014 and the plan had been finalized, with the Police Regulation No. 07 of 2021 enacted on May 5, 2021, by Police chief, General Listyo Sigit Prabowo, he said.
The regulation designates white color plates with black lettering for vehicles owned in a personal capacity and by legal entities, foreign representatives, and international organizations, he informed.
Further, yellow vehicle plates will be used for public transportation, red plates for vehicles belonging to government institutions and agencies, and green plates with black lettering for vehicles operating within a free trade area and receiving import duty exemption facility, Yunus said.
Electric vehicles will receive a special marking on the vehicle plate with the basic color depending on the vehicle's ownership status, he added.