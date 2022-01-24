English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
All new license plates will also be fitted with a radio frequency identification (RFID) chip.
All new license plates will also be fitted with a radio frequency identification (RFID) chip.

New License Plate Colors to Be Introduced This Year: National Police

English transportation transport police
Antara • 24 January 2022 17:53
Jakarta: The National Police's Traffic Corps has confirmed that the color scheme for license plates will be inverted from black-based to white-based this year.
 
The corps' director for registration and identification, Brigadier General Yusri Yunus, informed that besides the new color scheme, all new license plates will also be fitted with a radio frequency identification (RFID) chip.
 
"The new color scheme and RFID chip on the license plates will be introduced gradually, and we will commence the first stage of the process through information dissemination," Yunus said through the Instagram account of the police's public relations department on Monday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


One rationale for the redesigning of license plates is allowing easier detection of license plates by electronic traffic cameras, he noted.
 
"The decision to phase out the black color-based license plates and introduce the white color license plates with black lettering is in accordance with the Police Regulation No. 07 of 2021," the director stated.
 
Yunus informed that residents will be able to get their new license plates at no extra cost.
 
The Traffic Corps has been planning to implement the new color scheme since 2014 and the plan had been finalized, with the Police Regulation No. 07 of 2021 enacted on May 5, 2021, by Police chief, General Listyo Sigit Prabowo, he said.
 
The regulation designates white color plates with black lettering for vehicles owned in a personal capacity and by legal entities, foreign representatives, and international organizations, he informed.
 
Further, yellow vehicle plates will be used for public transportation, red plates for vehicles belonging to government institutions and agencies, and green plates with black lettering for vehicles operating within a free trade area and receiving import duty exemption facility, Yunus said.
 
Electric vehicles will receive a special marking on the vehicle plate with the basic color depending on the vehicle's ownership status, he added.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesians Cautioned against Entering Public Places without PeduliLindungi

Indonesians Cautioned against Entering Public Places without PeduliLindungi

English
covid-19
Distribution of Agricultural KUR Recorded Highest in 2021: Minister

Distribution of Agricultural KUR Recorded Highest in 2021: Minister

English
agriculture
Agricultural produce Increased Significantly Last Year: Minister

Agricultural produce Increased Significantly Last Year: Minister

English
agriculture
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Jokowi Sebut Kota Pagar Alam Bisa Jadi Kota Energi Hijau Pertama di Indonesia
Nasional

Jokowi Sebut Kota Pagar Alam Bisa Jadi Kota Energi Hijau Pertama di Indonesia

KPAI: 20,9% Sekolah Tak Siap Jalankan PTM Kapasitas Penuh
Pendidikan

KPAI: 20,9% Sekolah Tak Siap Jalankan PTM Kapasitas Penuh

Sri Mulyani Waspadai Kenaikan Kasus Omicron
Ekonomi

Sri Mulyani Waspadai Kenaikan Kasus Omicron

Cara Hapus Cache WhatsApp di iPhone
Teknologi

Cara Hapus Cache WhatsApp di iPhone

Ikuti Ghozali Everyday, Lamborghini Masuk Ke NFT
Otomotif

Ikuti Ghozali Everyday, Lamborghini Masuk Ke NFT

Jadwal Timnas Wanita Indonesia vs Thailand
Olahraga

Jadwal Timnas Wanita Indonesia vs Thailand

Matthew White, Aktor Cilik Bintang Film Danur Meninggal Dunia
Hiburan

Matthew White, Aktor Cilik Bintang Film Danur Meninggal Dunia

Terbesar Sejak Oktober, 39 Pesawat Tiongkok Coba Terobos Ruang Udara Taiwan
Internasional

Terbesar Sejak Oktober, 39 Pesawat Tiongkok Coba Terobos Ruang Udara Taiwan

Gagal Dibeli Jeff Bezos, Tanah Kosong Seharga Rp929 Miliar Ini Dicaplok Mantan Bos Google
Properti

Gagal Dibeli Jeff Bezos, Tanah Kosong Seharga Rp929 Miliar Ini Dicaplok Mantan Bos Google

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!