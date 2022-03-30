English  
Some 177 Indonesian migrant workers currently reside at the embassy's Ruhama shelter in Riyadh. (Photo: medcom.id)
Ministry Facilitates Repatriation of Indonesian Migrant Workers in Riyadh

Antara • 30 March 2022 19:00
Jakarta: The Social Affairs Ministry will facilitate Indonesian migrant workers staying at a temporary shelter of the Indonesian Embassy (KBRI) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, that are keen to return to the nation.
 
In a written statement on Wednesday, Social Affairs Minister Tri Rismaharini met around 20 migrant workers and paid heed to their aspirations and the troubles they faced.
 
"Those who want to return home, the ministry is ready to facilitate their repatriation from Saudi Arabia to Indonesia, except for those still facing legal troubles," the minister noted.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


According to the embassy's data, some 177 Indonesian migrant workers currently reside at the embassy's Ruhama shelter in Riyadh.
 
These workers encounter various problems in the form of unpaid wages and facing harassment as well as violence.
 
The problems that Indonesian migrant workers experience are complex and severe in nature. Moreover, they have been away from the ones they love in Indonesia.
 
The minister then provided several instructions and policies, including assisting to address the problems that they encounter, facilitating their return home, and providing basic services.
 
Rismaharini also lauded Indonesian migrant workers for their struggle to find a living overseas despite experiencing problems.
 
"I understand that you ladies work to provide a living for your family and it is not an easy thing to do while residing in a foreign nation while your loved ones are at home," she remarked.
 
"Maintain your spirit because you are the foreign exchange heroes. Amid the various struggles, believe that Allah will grant you the best path," she affirmed.
 
Based on Rismaharini's instruction, the ministry's team will pick up and assist these workers. They will also receive temporary basic service at the ministry-owned Mulya Jaya Center.
 
For Indonesian migrant workers experiencing trouble, the ministry will help by paying the penalty from each worker, who do not own iqomah or temporary citizenship identity, among others.
 
Once their legal troubles are overcome, their repatriation to Indonesia will be facilitated.
 
The ministry's team will also conduct an assessment of the migrant workers' needs and capabilities, especially after they have returned home.
 
In addition, the team will help these workers, so that they can live independently.
 
The team will also send doctors or psychiatrists to assist in the repatriation of migrant workers with mental health problems.

 
