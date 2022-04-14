President Jokowi Issues Natuna Sea Zoning Regulation to Boost Border Security

Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has issued Presidential regulation No. 41/2022 on Plan of North Natuna and Natuna Sea Zoning as part of a defense and security strategy for ensuring stability in North Natuna and Natuna Sea territories.
The Presidential regulation was issued on March 17, 2022, the State Secretariat Ministry informed on its website on Thursday.
The regulation emphasizes the management of defense territories effectively, efficiently, and in an environmentally friendly manner.
It also highlights the increase in the state security and defense infrastructure and facilities to support the sovereignty and border security of Indonesia's territories.
The planned zoning of Natuna Sea and North Natuna will cover Riau province, Riau Islands province, Bangka Belitung, South Sumatra, Jambi, and West Kalimantan.
The strategy includes control of environmental impact in defense territories used for military exercises.
The infrastructure and facilities that will be further increased will include border patrol posts in the outermost islets.
As part of the strategy, shipping navigation supporting facilities will be installed for state defense and security as well as for the safety of fishermen.
The nation will also develop a surveillance system for monitoring activities that could threaten and disturb national stability and defense.
The military exercise regions comprise the U18-1 zone covering southern and northern Anambas Islands waters, Anambas Islands district, Riau Islands province; the U18-2 zone covering parts of western Natuna Islands waters, Natuna district, Riau Islands province; and U18-3 zone located in eastern Natuna Islands waters, Natuna district, Riau Islands province.
The U18 zone is exclusively meant for military activities, military weaponry and equipment testing, and other uses to support the function of the zone.