English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
These COVID-19 vaccine products are CoronaVac vaccine, Pfizer vaccine, AstraZeneca vaccine, Moderna vaccine, and Zifivax vaccine.
These COVID-19 vaccine products are CoronaVac vaccine, Pfizer vaccine, AstraZeneca vaccine, Moderna vaccine, and Zifivax vaccine.

BPOM Issues Emergency Use Authorization for 5 COVID-19 Booster Vaccines

English BPOM covid-19 covid-19 vaccine
Antara • 10 January 2022 19:22
Jakarta: The National Agency of Drug and Food Control (BPOM) issued Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for five COVID-19 vaccine products to be used for administering the booster shot.
 
"Five vaccines had received the EUA through an evaluation process from the drug or vaccine expert team and had fulfilled the existing criteria," BPOM's Head, Penny K. Lukito, noted here on Monday.
 
These COVID-19 vaccine products are CoronaVac produced by the state-run vaccine manufacturer PT Bio Farma, Pfizer vaccine, AstraZeneca vaccine, Moderna vaccine, and Zifivax vaccine.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


One additional dose of the homologous vaccine CoronaVac could be administered to people aged 18 years after six months since the primary vaccination.
 
"Immunogenicity (test result) shows an increase in neutralizing antibody titer up to 21-35 times some 28 days after the provision of the CoronaVac booster vaccine to the adult subject," she pointed out.
 
Follow-up incidents after the vaccine administration came in the form of local reactions, such as pain and skin redness at the jab site.
 
The additional dose of Pfizer vaccine for booster shots should also be given at least six months after the primary vaccination for people aged 18 years and above, according to Lukito.
 
The effects of the vaccine with mRNA platform are generally local in nature, such as pain at the administration site, headache, muscle ache, and fever.
 
"Immunogenicity (test result) shows an increase in neutralizing antibody titer up to 3.3 times after one month (since the vaccine's provision)," she noted.
 
The AstraZeneca vaccine could also be utilized as a booster shot. According to the immunogenicity test result, utilizing the vaccine product could increase antibodies to around 3.5 times.
 
Meanwhile, the Moderna vaccine could be used to complement the two-dose administration of AstraZeneca, Pfizer, and Johnson and Johnson primary vaccines.
 
Half dose of the vaccine with the mRNA platform could be administered as a booster after the primary vaccine.
 
"Moderna shows 13 times the immunogenicity after the administration of the booster dose and with the subject being adults aged 18 years and above," Lukito elaborated.
 
Zifivax could be used as a heterologous booster for other types of vaccines, such as Sinovac or Sinopharm, with the provision interval of above six months.
 
"Zifivax shows an increase in neutralizing antibody titer more than 30 times," she remarked.
 
In addition, the research result shows that immunity response declined to below 30 percent after six months of primary vaccination which is why the booster shot is necessary, she explained.
 


 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Jakarta to Impose Micro-Lockdowns to Stem COVID-19 Spread: Deputy Governor

Jakarta to Impose Micro-Lockdowns to Stem COVID-19 Spread: Deputy Governor

English
covid-19
Govt Sends 20 Tons of Rice to Papua's Flood-Affected Victims

Govt Sends 20 Tons of Rice to Papua's Flood-Affected Victims

English
floods
Nearly 117 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated: COVID-19 Task Force

Nearly 117 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated: COVID-19 Task Force

English
covid-19
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Kantongi Izin BPOM, Vaksin <i>Booster</i> Segera Dimulai
Ekonomi

Kantongi Izin BPOM, Vaksin Booster Segera Dimulai

178 Hari Sejak Puncak Kasus, Luhut: Covid-19 Sangat Terkendali
Nasional

178 Hari Sejak Puncak Kasus, Luhut: Covid-19 Sangat Terkendali

NBA: Kemenangan Warriors Tandai Kembalinya Klay Thompson
Olahraga

NBA: Kemenangan Warriors Tandai Kembalinya Klay Thompson

Kasus Covid-19 di Australia Lampaui 1 Juta, Separuhnya Tercapai dalam Sepekan
Internasional

Kasus Covid-19 di Australia Lampaui 1 Juta, Separuhnya Tercapai dalam Sepekan

Unik, BMW IX Flow E Ink Bisa Mengganti Warna Mobil Sesuka Hati
Otomotif

Unik, BMW IX Flow E Ink Bisa Mengganti Warna Mobil Sesuka Hati

Ayo! Pembuatan Akun LTMPT untuk Siswa Dimulai Hari Ini
Pendidikan

Ayo! Pembuatan Akun LTMPT untuk Siswa Dimulai Hari Ini

15 Tahun Silam, Apple Perkenalkan Pesaing Android
Teknologi

15 Tahun Silam, Apple Perkenalkan Pesaing Android

Daftar Lengkap Pemenang Golden Globes Award 2021
Hiburan

Daftar Lengkap Pemenang Golden Globes Award 2021

Alasan Orang Asing Tak Minati Apartemen di Indonesia
Properti

Alasan Orang Asing Tak Minati Apartemen di Indonesia

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!