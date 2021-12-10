English  
Empowering women in the field of entrepreneurship could create a better environment for women.
Empowering women in the field of entrepreneurship could create a better environment for women.

Minister to Prioritize Women's Empowerment Program in Entrepreneurship

English education MSMEs women
Antara • 10 December 2021 15:22
Jakarta: The Women's Empowerment and Child Protection Ministry prioritizes women's empowerment programs in the entrepreneurship scope in an earnest bid to address issues related to women and children.
 
Women's Empowerment and Child Protection Minister Bintang Puspayoga deemed women's empowerment in the entrepreneurship scope as the start of the solution for women's and children's problems, according to a written statement here on Friday.
 
Puspayoga noted that the patriarchal culture still put women in a position of several inequalities, which lead to disadvantages ranging from discrimination, marginalization, and stigmatization, to violence.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Empowering women in the field of entrepreneurship could create a better environment for women, Puspayoga stated.
 
"Most of the MSMEs I have seen have become a space for empowerment for other women in their environment, so it can be said that advancing the businesses owned by women is the same as encouraging empowerment and creating a better environment for women," the minister said.
 
Deputy for gender equality at the Women's Empowerment and Child Protection Ministry Lenny N. Rosalin remarked that the economic empowerment program was expected to serve as a gateway to solutions for women's and children's issues.
 
"If we are able to improve women's economy through entrepreneurship, it is assumed that the family income will increase and families will become more prosperous and at least be able to provide better care for their children. At least children will be able to receive higher education, and family food security will improve. With children receiving higher education, the number of child labor and child marriages is expected to go down," Rosalin added.
 
The ministry arranged an entrepreneurship training with a gender perspective that includes material on financial literacy and inclusion, digital literacy, entrepreneurship, and women's leadership. The entrepreneurship training is part of the Pioneer Women's Voice and Action Program.
 
Currently, the ministry focuses its program on three groups of women with multiple vulnerabilities, comprising underprivileged women, female heads of families, and women who survived disasters and violent acts.
 
(WAH)
