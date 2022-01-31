English  
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 208 million people by early 2022. (Photo: medcom.id)
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 208 million people by early 2022. (Photo: medcom.id)

128 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English indonesian government vaccine covid-19 vaccine
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 31 January 2022 17:28
Jakarta: Some 22,311 people received their second of covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 128,028,074, Indonesia's covid-19 task force revealed on Monday.
 
Meanwhile, 123,282 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 184,680,997.
 
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 208 million people by early 2022.

COVID-19 Update

The Indonesian government recorded 10,185 COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 4,353,370.
 
From Sunday noon to Monday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 3,290 to 4,140,454.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 17 to 144,320.
 
(WAH)
