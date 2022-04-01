English  
Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno. (Photo:kemenparekraf)
Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno. (Photo:kemenparekraf)

Minister Signals Optimism on Opening Batam-Singapore Border

English tourism covid-19 health protocols
Antara • 01 April 2022 16:41
Batam: Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno gave a signal of optimism for opening the Batam-Singapore border to boost the number of foreign tourist arrivals and economic revival.
 
"I give a signal of optimism to industry players and the public that the gates will be opened soon, so immediately prepare yourself," Uno noted in Batam on Thursday.
 
The minister remarked that his side had held bilateral meetings with the Indonesian Ambassador to Singapore, the Singaporean Ambassador to Indonesia, and the Consul General of Singapore in Batam.

The meeting discussed strategic steps to formulate policies that make it easier for the people of Singapore and Batam to travel together for economic purposes.
 
However, Uno reminded that the opening of the border between the two countries must still be addressed by continuing to apply the COVID-19 health protocols and accelerating the administration of booster doses of vaccines.
 
Uno also reminded creative economy actors to make immediate preparations.
 
When the Batam-Singapore border opened, Batam can again become the center of entry for foreign tourists to Indonesia.
 
According to Uno, Batam is ready to be reopened for foreign tourist visits.
 
"Batam is an area full of potential for marine tourism. There are 250 islands in Batam, and there are several destinations for coral reefs," the minister remarked.
 
With all the potential in Batam, his side targets the area to attract millions of foreign tourists and 50 million domestic tourists when the economy recovers.
 
The minister affirmed that the island provinces, as a whole, have advantages owing to the strategic position coupled with the potential for natural tourism, artificial tourism, cultural tourism, religious tourism, as well as sports-based tourism.
 
On the occasion, he also expressed optimism that the national creative economy would start to rise this year.
 
This year, Uno noted that an additional 700 thousand new jobs will be created in the creative economy sector.
 
"This is the year of revival," Uno stated. 
 

 

 
(WAH)
