The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)

Over 190 Million People in Indonesia at Least Partially Vaccinated against COVID-19

English covid-19 indonesian government vaccine covid-19 vaccine
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 23 February 2022 18:51
Jakarta: Some 763,929 people received their second of covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 141,806,330, Indonesia's covid-19 task force revealed on Wednesday.
 
Meanwhile, 207,044 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 190,092,902.
 
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.

COVID-19 Update

The Indonesian government recorded 61,488 COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 5,350,902.
 
From Tuesday noon to Wednesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 39,170 to 4,632,355.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 227 to 147,025.
 
(WAH)
