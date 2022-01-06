English  
There are currently 1,336 males and 1,832 females at the apartment complex.
3,168 Indonesian Migrant Workers Undergoing Mandatory Quarantine at Nagrak Apartment

English jakarta covid-19 workers
Theofilus Ifan Sucipto • 06 January 2022 14:58
Jakarta: As many as 3,168 Indonesian migrant workers are currently undergoing mandatory quarantine at Nagrak Apartment Complex in Jakarta, according to the COVID-19 Task Force.
 
"There are 3,168 Indonesian migrant workers who are undergoing quarantine at Nagrak Apartment," said Joint Regional Defense Command I (Kogabwilhan I) spokesperson Marine Colonel Aris Mudian in a written statement on Thursday morning.
 
Meanwhile, some 1,304 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta.
 
Compared to the previous day, the number of COVID-19 patients at the emergency hospital rose by 98 from 1,206.
 
Operated by the Indonesian government, the emergency hospital has been operational since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
 
(WAH)
