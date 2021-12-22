English  
The operation was carried out by joint personnel from the Central Kalimantan Police and Densus 88.
Suspected Terrorist Arrested in Central Kalimantan

English terrorism densus 88 police
Siti Yona Hukmana • 22 December 2021 12:54
Jakarta: The National Police's Counterterrorism Special Detachment 88 (Densus 88) arrested a suspected terrorist in Central Kalimantan Province, Tuesday, December 21, 2021. 
 
The suspected terrorist is Muhammad Said.
 
"Yes, it is true (the arrest)," Densus 88's Head of Operations Assistance Senior Commissioner Aswin Siregar told Medcom.id, Wednesday, December 22, 2021.
 
According to Aswin, Said was arrested at Hawaii Hotel, Palangka Raya City, Central Kalimantan. 
 
However, Aswin did not want to reveal the detailed information about the arrest.
 
"Later, it will be explained by our public relations office," said Aswin.
 
(WAH)
