English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Newly Elected PBNU Chairman Yahya Cholil Staquf. (Photo: MI)
Newly Elected PBNU Chairman Yahya Cholil Staquf. (Photo: MI)

Yahya Cholil Staquf Elected as PBNU Chairman

English islam nahdlatul ulama elections
Lampost • 24 December 2021 12:03
Bandar Lampung: Yahya Cholil Staquf, also known as Gus Yahya, has been elected as the Chairperson of the Executive Board of Nahdlatul Ulama (PBNU). 
 
Gus Yahya outperformed Said Aqil Siradj, also known as Kiai Said, in the second round of the election at the University of Lampung (Unila) on Friday, December 24, 2021.
 
Gus Yahya received 337 votes, while Kiai Said only gathered 210 votes. 
 
These two names participating in the second round of voting after collecting at least 99 votes in the first round of voting. 
 
"I am willing to run for PBNU chairman," Gus Yahya said before the second round of voting.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Nahdlatul Ulama is the largest Islamic organization in Indonesia.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Australia to Provide Emergency Relief to Help People of Philippines

Australia to Provide Emergency Relief to Help People of Philippines

English
Australia
International Community Urged to Clear the Way for Humanitarian Aid in Afghanistan

International Community Urged to Clear the Way for Humanitarian Aid in Afghanistan

English
united nations
Japan Sends Disaster Relief Goods to Philippines

Japan Sends Disaster Relief Goods to Philippines

English
Japan
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Rencana Pemerintah Stop Mobil Konvensional, Toyota: Terpenting Emisinya
Otomotif

Rencana Pemerintah Stop Mobil Konvensional, Toyota: Terpenting Emisinya

Yahya Staquf Jadi Ketum PBNU, Said Aqil: Pilihan Muktamirin Tepat
Nasional

Yahya Staquf Jadi Ketum PBNU, Said Aqil: Pilihan Muktamirin Tepat

Dukung Transisi LIBOR, NWGBR Rilis Panduan bagi Pelaku Pasar
Ekonomi

Dukung Transisi LIBOR, NWGBR Rilis Panduan bagi Pelaku Pasar

Ingat! Hari Ini Terakhir Ajukan Sanggah Seleksi PPPK Guru Tahap 2
Pendidikan

Ingat! Hari Ini Terakhir Ajukan Sanggah Seleksi PPPK Guru Tahap 2

Dituduh Lepas Tembakan dari dalam Mobil, Pria Palestina Dibunuh Pasukan Israel
Internasional

Dituduh Lepas Tembakan dari dalam Mobil, Pria Palestina Dibunuh Pasukan Israel

WhatsApp Uji Fitur Hapus Pesan di Grup oleh Admin
Teknologi

WhatsApp Uji Fitur Hapus Pesan di Grup oleh Admin

Kaleidoskop 2021: Akhir Cerita Messi di Barcelona (1)
Olahraga

Kaleidoskop 2021: Akhir Cerita Messi di Barcelona (1)

Dihujat karena Syuting di Posko Pengungsi Semeru, Bintang Sinetron TMTM Minta Maaf
Hiburan

Dihujat karena Syuting di Posko Pengungsi Semeru, Bintang Sinetron TMTM Minta Maaf

10 Desain Rumah Paling Menarik Selama 2021
Properti

10 Desain Rumah Paling Menarik Selama 2021

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!