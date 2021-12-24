Yahya Cholil Staquf Elected as PBNU Chairman

Bandar Lampung: Yahya Cholil Staquf, also known as Gus Yahya, has been elected as the Chairperson of the Executive Board of Nahdlatul Ulama (PBNU).
Gus Yahya outperformed Said Aqil Siradj, also known as Kiai Said, in the second round of the election at the University of Lampung (Unila) on Friday, December 24, 2021.
Gus Yahya received 337 votes, while Kiai Said only gathered 210 votes.
These two names participating in the second round of voting after collecting at least 99 votes in the first round of voting.
"I am willing to run for PBNU chairman," Gus Yahya said before the second round of voting.
Nahdlatul Ulama is the largest Islamic organization in Indonesia.