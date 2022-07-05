Jokowi Instructs National Police to Guard G20 Events, General Elections

Semarang: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) jas instructed the Indonesian National Police to guard the 2024 General Elections.
According to President Jokowi, every stage must be monitored seriously so that the whole process can run well and smoothly.
"Give maximum support so that this democratic party can run well," said President Jokowi while leading the Commemoration Ceremony of the 76th Bhayangkara Day in Semarang, Central Java on Tuesday, July 5, 2022.
During the ceremony, the Head of State also instructed the Bhayangkara Corps to make the ongoing G20 event a success.
"The G20 agenda that is already underway must continue to be monitored. The top event will be the G20 Summit in Bali, next November, and it will be attended by the heads of state of the G20 members," said the former mayor of Solo.
Jokowi also wants the National Police to support the development of Indonesia's new capital in East Kalimantan.
"The National Police must guard it so that it can run smoothly and on time," he said.
He believes that all these tasks can be carried out properly if the National Police, both individually and institutionally, continue to innovate.
"The National Police must synergize with the TNI, ministries and institutions in carrying out their duties," said the President.