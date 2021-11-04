English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Bio Farma will bring in 40 million additional doses of the Sinovac vaccine.
Bio Farma will bring in 40 million additional doses of the Sinovac vaccine.

Need 25-30 Million More Sinovac Vaccine Doses for Children: Health Ministry

English children health vaccine
Antara • 04 November 2021 11:26
Jakarta: The Indonesian Ministry of Health has estimated that it will need 25-30 million additional Sinovac vaccines for inoculating children aged 6-11 years.
 
"We should make efforts to fulfill this vaccine need by securing around 25-30 million additional doses of Sinovac vaccine since the current order is not enough to meet the needs of vaccines for children," spokesperson for COVID-19 vaccinations for the Ministry of Health, Siti Nadia Tarmizi, said here on Wednesday.
 
She affirmed that the currently available vaccines are being prioritized for adults and the elderly because they are more at risk of serious illness.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"Our focus is vaccinations of adults and older adults since they have a higher risk of serious illness and the risk of death is three to five times higher than in children," she explained.
 
The spokesperson informed that COVID-19 vaccinations for children aged 6-11 will not commence in the near future as the ministry is still consulting the Indonesian Pediatrician Association (IDAI) and the Indonesia Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (ITAGI), and other related parties, to obtain recommendations.
 
However, she predicted that the program would be rolled out in 2022 if all preparations are completed.
 
Earlier, spokesperson and secretary of Bio Farma, Bambang Heriyanto, had assured that Bio Farma will strive to ensure the availability of Sinovac vaccines, which have been approved for use for children aged 6-11 years.
 
“Bio Farma will ensure the availability of Sinovac vaccines for children just like the previous vaccine distribution. We will distribute the vaccines after the program has been approved and after the Health Ministry has ordered us to allocate (the vaccines),” he said.
 
Bio Farma will bring in 40 million additional doses of the Sinovac vaccine in the form of finished products, Heriyanto added.
 
From January to October 2021, Bio Farma has distributed 186.3 million Sinovac vaccine doses across Indonesia. Meanwhile, the total COVID-19 vaccine doses from various brands that the firm has distributed between January and late October is 226.6 million.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
President Jokowi Plants Mangrove Trees in Abu Dhabi

President Jokowi Plants Mangrove Trees in Abu Dhabi

English
president joko widodo
Death Penalty Applicable for Some Corruption Cases: KPK

Death Penalty Applicable for Some Corruption Cases: KPK

English
corruption
Jokowi-Biden Discuss Issues on Indo-Pacific Geopolitics: Minister

Jokowi-Biden Discuss Issues on Indo-Pacific Geopolitics: Minister

English
president joko widodo
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Uji Kepatutan dan Kelayakan Calon Panglima TNI Digelar Besok
Nasional

Uji Kepatutan dan Kelayakan Calon Panglima TNI Digelar Besok

QS WUR Bongkar Analisis Pemeringkatan, Ini yang Harus Diperhatikan Kampus di Indonesia
Pendidikan

QS WUR Bongkar Analisis Pemeringkatan, Ini yang Harus Diperhatikan Kampus di Indonesia

Ini Komitmen Indonesia Atasi Masalah Perubahan Iklim
Ekonomi

Ini Komitmen Indonesia Atasi Masalah Perubahan Iklim

Xavi Minta Al Sadd Membiarkannya Pulang ke Barcelona
Olahraga

Xavi Minta Al Sadd Membiarkannya Pulang ke Barcelona

Hi Warga Jakarta, Ini Lokasi Uji Emisi Kendaraan Gratis!
Otomotif

Hi Warga Jakarta, Ini Lokasi Uji Emisi Kendaraan Gratis!

Pentagon: Tiongkok Perluas Kemampuan Senjata Nuklir Jauh Lebih Cepat
Internasional

Pentagon: Tiongkok Perluas Kemampuan Senjata Nuklir Jauh Lebih Cepat

SBY Berobat Kanker di Amerika, Annisa Pohan Kirim Doa
Hiburan

SBY Berobat Kanker di Amerika, Annisa Pohan Kirim Doa

Huawei akan Jual Bisnis Server untuk Atasi Sanksi AS
Teknologi

Huawei akan Jual Bisnis Server untuk Atasi Sanksi AS

APBN Bantu Masyarakat Miliki Rumah dengan Harga Terjangkau
Properti

APBN Bantu Masyarakat Miliki Rumah dengan Harga Terjangkau

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!