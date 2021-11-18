English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Kemayoran Athletes Village (Photo:MI/Vicky Gustiawan)
Kemayoran Athletes Village (Photo:MI/Vicky Gustiawan)

Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital Treats 236 COVID-19 Patients

English jakarta covid-19 covid-19 patients
Theofilus Ifan Sucipto • 18 November 2021 12:35
Jakarta: Some 236 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta, according to Indonesia's COVID-19 Task Force.
 
Compared to the previous day, the number of COVID-19 patients at the emergency hospital rose by 7 from 229.
 
"Th number increased by 7" said Joint Regional Defense Command I spokesperson Marine Colonel Aris Mudian in a written statement on Thursday morning.
 
Operated by the Indonesian government, the emergency hospital has been operational since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
 
As of today, the emergency hospital has accommodated a total of 129,097 COVID-19 patients from all around Indonesia, especially Greater Jakarta region.
 
During the peak of the latest COVID-19 wave, the apartment complex could accommodate up to 7,000 covid-19 patients.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Negotiations for ASEAN-Canada Free Trade Agreement Launched

Negotiations for ASEAN-Canada Free Trade Agreement Launched

English
asean
North Sumatra Urged to Expedite Bureaucratic Reforms

North Sumatra Urged to Expedite Bureaucratic Reforms

English
indonesian government
ADB Approves $150 Million Loan to Support Small Enterprises in Bangladesh

ADB Approves $150 Million Loan to Support Small Enterprises in Bangladesh

English
south asia
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Ini Rahasia Cakupan Vaksinasi Lengkap Indonesia Melampaui Target WHO
Nasional

Ini Rahasia Cakupan Vaksinasi Lengkap Indonesia Melampaui Target WHO

Penjaga Pantai Blokir Kapal Barang, Filipina Kutuk Keras Tiongkok
Internasional

Penjaga Pantai Blokir Kapal Barang, Filipina Kutuk Keras Tiongkok

AyoKursus Kemendikbudristek, Bekal dan Asa Bagi Siswa Putus Sekolah
Pendidikan

AyoKursus Kemendikbudristek, Bekal dan Asa Bagi Siswa Putus Sekolah

Sampaikan Proposal Restrukturisasi ke Kreditur, Dirut Garuda: Langkah Awal Pemulihan
Ekonomi

Sampaikan Proposal Restrukturisasi ke Kreditur, Dirut Garuda: Langkah Awal Pemulihan

Sinopsis Film Seperti Dendam, Rindu Harus Dibayar Tuntas
Hiburan

Sinopsis Film Seperti Dendam, Rindu Harus Dibayar Tuntas

Empat Negara dengan Gelar Terbanyak di Indonesia Masters
Olahraga

Empat Negara dengan Gelar Terbanyak di Indonesia Masters

Peluang Insentif PPnBM Diperpanjang Tahun Depan Terbuka Lebar
Otomotif

Peluang Insentif PPnBM Diperpanjang Tahun Depan Terbuka Lebar

Leica Siap Bantu Garap Xiaomi 12 Ultra?
Teknologi

Leica Siap Bantu Garap Xiaomi 12 Ultra?

Rumah Terakhir Elon Musk Akhirnya Terjual, Harganya Bikin Melongo
Properti

Rumah Terakhir Elon Musk Akhirnya Terjual, Harganya Bikin Melongo

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!