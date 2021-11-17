English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Kemayoran Athletes Village (Photo:Ministry of Health)
Kemayoran Athletes Village (Photo:Ministry of Health)

229 COVID-19 Patients Receiving Treatment at Jakarta's Emergency Hospital

English jakarta covid-19 covid-19 patients
Theofilus Ifan Sucipto • 17 November 2021 12:17
Jakarta: Some 229 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta, according to Indonesia's COVID-19 Task Force.
 
Compared to the previous day, the number of COVID-19 patients at the emergency hospital rose by 14 from 215.
 
"Th number increased by 14" said Joint Regional Defense Command I spokesperson Marine Colonel Aris Mudian in a written statement on Wednesday.
 
Operated by the Indonesian government, the emergency hospital has been operational since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
 
As of today, the emergency hospital has accommodated a total of 129,073 COVID-19 patients from all around Indonesia, especially Greater Jakarta region.
 
During the peak of the latest COVID-19 wave, the apartment complex could accommodate up to 7,000 covid-19 patients.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
EU, ASEAN Affirm Crucial Role of Science Diplomacy

EU, ASEAN Affirm Crucial Role of Science Diplomacy

English
europe
WHO, Global Leaders Call for Cervical Cancer Elimination

WHO, Global Leaders Call for Cervical Cancer Elimination

English
cancer
World Bank to Support Social, Economic Integration of Venezuelan Migrants in Colombia

World Bank to Support Social, Economic Integration of Venezuelan Migrants in Colombia

English
latin america
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Jadi KSAD, Kekayaan Dudung Abdurrachman Rp1,08 M
Nasional

Jadi KSAD, Kekayaan Dudung Abdurrachman Rp1,08 M

Siap-siap, Pilot dan Kru Garuda Ditransfer ke Citilink
Ekonomi

Siap-siap, Pilot dan Kru Garuda Ditransfer ke Citilink

Minim Peluang, Argentina vs Brasil Berakhir Imbang tanpa Gol
Olahraga

Minim Peluang, Argentina vs Brasil Berakhir Imbang tanpa Gol

Honda Sensing yang Melindungi Penumpang Selama Perjalanan
Otomotif

Honda Sensing yang Melindungi Penumpang Selama Perjalanan

Heboh Aksi Menjijikkan <i>Rocker</i> Sophia Urista, Kencingi Wajah Fan saat Konser
Hiburan

Heboh Aksi Menjijikkan Rocker Sophia Urista, Kencingi Wajah Fan saat Konser

WHO: Kesenjangan Vaksin adalah 'Skandal' yang Harus Dihentikan
Internasional

WHO: Kesenjangan Vaksin adalah 'Skandal' yang Harus Dihentikan

Pendaftaran Beasiswa LPDP 2022 Dibuka Januari, Siapkan Berkasmu
Pendidikan

Pendaftaran Beasiswa LPDP 2022 Dibuka Januari, Siapkan Berkasmu

Instagram Reels Kembali Punya Fitur Mirip TikTok
Teknologi

Instagram Reels Kembali Punya Fitur Mirip TikTok

Mau Bangun Rumah, Sewa Jasa Tukang atau Kontraktor?
Properti

Mau Bangun Rumah, Sewa Jasa Tukang atau Kontraktor?

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!