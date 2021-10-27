Govt Calls for Vigilance against Even Slight Rise in Covid-19 Cases

Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has ordered regional leaders to always stay vigilant against even a slight rise in COVID-19 cases in regions across the country.
"Even though the number (of cases) rose slightly, we must stay vigilant. To that end, I order governors, regional military commanders, and regional police chiefs to remind regents, mayors, local police chiefs, district military commanders, and area military commanders to stay vigilant, strengthen tracing and testing measures, and provide testing for the close contact [of COVID-19 patients],” the President said, as quoted by the Presidential Secretariat on Tuesday.
According to the President, there was a slight increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in 105 regencies / cities in 30 provinces.
He reminded everyone to maximize the use of PeduliLindungi application platform, especially in malls, tourist areas, and markets.
All regional leaders, he added, must also continue to speed up vaccination drive to protect the people (against the disease) and to boost economic growth.
For the record, as of Monday, COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Indonesia has reached 182 million doses, with 54 percent vaccination rate for the first dose and 32 percent vaccination rate for the second dose.