President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)

Indonesia Must Preserve Its Mangrove Forests: Jokowi

English environment indonesian government president joko widodo
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 29 September 2021 17:02
Jakarta: As home to the world’s largest mangrove forests—3.36 million hectares— Indonesia must understand the importance of protecting, caring for and rehabilitating mangrove forests, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has said. 
 
"Approximately 20 percent of the total mangrove forests in the world is in our country. For that reason, we have a big potential of mangrove forests. However, the most important thing is how to maintain, how to care for, how to rehabilitate the damaged ones so that our mangrove forests are truly protected," said the President after planting mangroves with residents at Setokok Beach, Bulang District, Batam City, Riau Islands, Tuesday, as quoted by the Cabinet Secretariat's website.
 
According to the President, the Indonesian Government has also invited various parties in the rehabilitation of mangrove forests in the country.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Moreover, authorities always involve the environmentalist community and the fishing community to plant, maintain and rehabilitate our mangrove forests.
 
mangrove forests, he explained, can function to improve coastal ecosystems, reduce seawater abrasion, and reduce carbon emissions more than tropical forests.
 
(WAH)
