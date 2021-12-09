English  
Around 300,000 Indonesian women experienced violence in 2020.
EU Supports Services to Prevent Violence against Women in Indonesia

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 09 December 2021 16:05
Jakarta: The Advocacy Center for Disability, Women and Children Foundation (SAPDA), in collaboration with Institut KAPAL Perempuan, has launched new Legal and Psychological Counselling Services at Rumah Cakap Bermartabat and the online complaint service Halo KAPAL Perempuan. 
 
These services were made possible through the Active Citizens Building Solidarity and Resilience in Response to COVID-19 (ACTION) project funded by the European Union (EU).
 
"Women and people with disabilities are one of the groups that have experienced a decline in income and loss of income sources due to public activity restrictions in order to break the chain of COVID-19 transmission," Nurul Saadah Andriani, Director of SAPDA, said in a press release on Thursday.

"This condition forced them to lose their position in the family and put them at risk to face domestic violence," Nurul added.
 
The virtual launch event also disseminated the Guidelines for Special and Intensive Protection for Women with Disabilities during the Pandemic(link is external) of the Ministry of Women Empowerment and Child Protection. 
 
It aimed at enhancing the collaboration between government and non-government stakeholders and provided room to discuss the prevention and management of violence against vulnerable groups during the COVID-19 pandemic.
 
Around 300,000 Indonesian women experienced violence in 2020, according to the Annual Note 2021 of the National Women's Commission(link is external). 
 
Almost eighty percent of these incidents happened within the household environment, with 0.03 percent affecting women living with disabilities. 
 
“Violence against women and people with disabilities is not always limited to visible physical violence. They can also be depressed when experiencing indirect violence in the form of neglect from families, unequal position among other family members, or when their opinion becomes unheard,” Nurul explained.
 
The virtual launch welcomed 235 participants from the Indonesian Ministries of Women Empowerment and Child Protection, Health, and Social Affairs, the National Commission on Violence against Women, the Indonesian Child Protection Commission, the Witness and Victim Protection Agency, COVID-19 Task Forces, local governments such as the Offices of Women's Empowerment and Child Protection of Yogyakarta, DKI Jakarta and Makassar, the Service Provider Forum, the Indonesian Association of Women with Disabilities (HWDI), the women's organisation Rifka Annisa and parents of families with persons with disabilities.
 
SAPDA and Institut KAPAL Perempuan work in the ACTION project together with the international NGO Hivos, the Center for Indonesia's Strategic Development Initiatives (CISDI), the Association for Advancement of Small Business (PUPUK), and Perkumpulan Pamflet Generasi (PAMFLET) in five provinces in Indonesia: DKI Jakarta, South Sulawesi, West Java, West Nusa Tenggara, and Yogyakarta.
 
(WAH)
