English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Officials are currently finalizing the required regulations.
Officials are currently finalizing the required regulations.

Govt to Start COVID-19 Booster Vaccination Program in January: Minister

English covid-19 president joko widodo vaccination Omicron
Andhika Prasetyo • 06 December 2021 17:01
Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has ordered his subordinates to start the implementation of the COVID-19 booster vaccination program in January 2022, according to Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto.
 
"The presidents wants it to be ready by January. We are currently finalizing the regulations," Airlangga said at the Presidential Palace Complex in Jakarta on Monday.
 
Last week, President Jokowi called on the public to raise awareness on the new variant of COVID-19 Omicron that has spread in several countries in the world.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The President also emphasized all ranks of the Indonesian National Defense Force (TNI) and the Indonesian National Police (Polri) to intensify the vaccination drive.
 
Furthermore, the Head of State also affirmed that security personnel posted in country’s borders to have more awareness on the new variant of COVID-19 Omicron considering the national borders are places of entry and exit point for foreign nationals and Indonesian citizens.
 
On November 26, World Health Organization (WHO) designated the variant B.1.1.529 a variant of concern, named Omicron, on the advice of WHO’s Technical Advisory Group on Virus Evolution (TAG-VE).  
 
According to WHO, it is not yet clear whether Omicron is more easily spread from person to person compared to other variants, including Delta.
 
In addition, it is also not yet clear whether infection with Omicron causes more severe disease compared to infections with other variants, including Delta.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
44 Former KPK Employees Express Willingness to Join National Police

44 Former KPK Employees Express Willingness to Join National Police

English
police
Govt to Rebuild Infrastructures Damaged by Mount Semeru Eruption

Govt to Rebuild Infrastructures Damaged by Mount Semeru Eruption

English
disaster
Over 1,700 Lumajang Residents Evacuated following Mount Semeru Eruption

Over 1,700 Lumajang Residents Evacuated following Mount Semeru Eruption

English
disaster
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Eks Penyidik KPK Stepanus Robin Dituntut 12 Tahun Penjara
Nasional

Eks Penyidik KPK Stepanus Robin Dituntut 12 Tahun Penjara

Thailand Deteksi Kasus Perdana Covid-19 Varian Omicron
Internasional

Thailand Deteksi Kasus Perdana Covid-19 Varian Omicron

Pakar Unpad Jelaskan Dampak Cuaca Ekstrem terhadap Erupsi Gunung Semeru
Pendidikan

Pakar Unpad Jelaskan Dampak Cuaca Ekstrem terhadap Erupsi Gunung Semeru

Erupsi Gunung Semeru, 22 Ribu Rumah Warga Masih Padam
Ekonomi

Erupsi Gunung Semeru, 22 Ribu Rumah Warga Masih Padam

Keren, Jambi Punya Sirkuit untuk Motor & Mobil
Otomotif

Keren, Jambi Punya Sirkuit untuk Motor & Mobil

Mantan Manajer Beberkan Perlakuan Doddy Sudrajat ke Vanessa Angel
Hiburan

Mantan Manajer Beberkan Perlakuan Doddy Sudrajat ke Vanessa Angel

15 Desember Jadi Uji Coba Pertandingan Sepak Bola dengan Penonton
Olahraga

15 Desember Jadi Uji Coba Pertandingan Sepak Bola dengan Penonton

Asus ROG Phone 5s dan 5s Pro Rilis di Indonesia, Pamer Snapdragon 888 Plus
Teknologi

Asus ROG Phone 5s dan 5s Pro Rilis di Indonesia, Pamer Snapdragon 888 Plus

Waspada Ular Kobra pada Musim Hujan, Kenali Sarang dan Cara Mengatasinya!
Properti

Waspada Ular Kobra pada Musim Hujan, Kenali Sarang dan Cara Mengatasinya!

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!