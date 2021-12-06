Govt to Start COVID-19 Booster Vaccination Program in January: Minister

Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has ordered his subordinates to start the implementation of the COVID-19 booster vaccination program in January 2022, according to Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto.
"The presidents wants it to be ready by January. We are currently finalizing the regulations," Airlangga said at the Presidential Palace Complex in Jakarta on Monday.
Last week, President Jokowi called on the public to raise awareness on the new variant of COVID-19 Omicron that has spread in several countries in the world.
The President also emphasized all ranks of the Indonesian National Defense Force (TNI) and the Indonesian National Police (Polri) to intensify the vaccination drive.
Furthermore, the Head of State also affirmed that security personnel posted in country’s borders to have more awareness on the new variant of COVID-19 Omicron considering the national borders are places of entry and exit point for foreign nationals and Indonesian citizens.
On November 26, World Health Organization (WHO) designated the variant B.1.1.529 a variant of concern, named Omicron, on the advice of WHO’s Technical Advisory Group on Virus Evolution (TAG-VE).
According to WHO, it is not yet clear whether Omicron is more easily spread from person to person compared to other variants, including Delta.
In addition, it is also not yet clear whether infection with Omicron causes more severe disease compared to infections with other variants, including Delta.