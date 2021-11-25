English  
Pasar Rumput Low-Cost Apartment (Photo:MI)
Pasar Rumput Low-Cost Apartment Accommodates 858 Asymptomatic COVID-19 Patients

English jakarta covid-19 covid-19 patients
Theofilus Ifan Sucipto • 25 November 2021 13:58
Jakarta: The number of asymptomatic COVID-19 patients who are undergoing self isolation at Pasar Rumput low-cost apartment complex, Setiabudi, South Jakarta, Jakarta Province reached 858 on Thursday morning.
 
According to Joint Regional Defense Command I spokesperson Marine Colonel Aris Mudian, the number rose by 319 compared to the previous day.
 
"The number of asymptomatic patients stood at 858," said the official in a written statement this morning.
 
"There are 404 male patients and 454 female patients," he stated.
 
Meanwhile, some 199 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta.
 
Compared to the previous day, the number of COVID-19 patients at the emergency hospital increased by 3 from 196.

 
(WAH)
